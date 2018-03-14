Just a few months after giving birth, I had a dream I was pregnant again. In it, I felt very distraught about the unplanned pregnancy, and so it was a huge relief to wake up and realize it was all just a dream. But, it turns out that pregnancy dreams are extremely common, especially for women. So, for those dreaming of baby bumps, here are 7 interesting things it could mean if you've ever dreamt that you're pregnant

Occasionally, dreaming that you're pregnant can actually mean that you are in fact pregnant, but that is usually not the case, explained dream expert and psychic Ally Mead, in an interview with the Huffington Post. More likely, pregnancy dreams symbolize your unconscious need for a creative project — everything from wanting to take on a home renovation project to creating an artistic piece — according to Mead.

In my case, that interpretation was spot on. I had my "pregnancy" dream about the same time I decided to not go back to work right away after my maternity leave ended. I chose to spend some time adjusting to being a mother of two, and while I loved the choice I had made, I also did miss having the creative outlet that came with being a professional writer. I guess there is something to this whole dream analysis stuff! So what else can dreaming about pregnancy mean? Here are 7 interpretations.

1 You have an unmet creative need Giphy If you always dreamed of being an actress but decided to go into accounting, or if you envisioned yourself creating great works of art but ended up creating spreadsheets instead, you might have recurring pregnancy dreams. “I find that people who have disowned goals and desires often dream of pregnancies," explained Mead. Hey, it's never too late to pursue your passions!

2 You're going through a period of personal growth Giphy If you're undergoing a bit of a personal renaissance, or have found yourself browsing the self-help section of the bookstore, then a pregnancy dream might be in your future. Pregnancy dreams can mean that "some aspect of your personal life is growing or developing," according to Dream Moods.

3 You're starting a new relationship Giphy Dreaming of taking a pregnancy test can be a metaphor for something else beginning in your life, according to the iDream app. Whether it's a new relationship or a new job, you may feel like you're being tested on whether you're really ready or prepared for the changes ahead.

4 You're trying to get pregnant Giphy Dreaming that you are pregnant when you're actively trying to conceive is a classic wish fulfillment dream, explained Dream Moods. Or, if it turns out you really were pregnant at the time of your dream, it could be that your subconscious mind knew what was going on with your body, even though you weren't consciously aware of it yet, according to the iDream app.

5 You're having anxieties about being pregnant IRL Giphy If you're pregnant in real life and are also dreaming about being pregnant, it could be your subconscious mind working through some anxieties about becoming a mother, according to Dream Mood. When you're an expecting mom, you're more likely to have more frequent, vivid, and intense dreams, explained the American Pregnancy Association. Plus, you're more likely to remember your dreams.

6 You're about to come into some $$$ Giphy It turns out that if you're dreaming about a growing baby bump, it could actually be your bank account that's about to grow in size. "If the dreamer is a woman and you dream you are pregnant, then you will see a big increase in your income," predicted the iDream app.