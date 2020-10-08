The year was 2004. Former womanizer and commitment-phobic Henry Roth falls in love with the very sweet and beautiful Lucy Whitmore, who wakes up every morning with no memories from the day before. It's been 16 years since we first saw this adorable rom-com set in Hawaii and, thankfully, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's 50 First Dates reunited to give fans a hilarious and much-needed update.

For their little reunion, Barrymore and Sandler, who had also starred in the 1998 romantic comedy The Wedding Singer together, picked up where they left off at the end of 50 First Dates. And, unsurprisingly, all that chemistry between the two actors was still there when they reprised their roles of Henry and Lucy on The Drew Barrymore Show. But this time around, Henry's morning video catch-up to remind Lucy of all that she had missed featured some new, 2020-appropriate developments.

Much like in the original movie, Barrymore's character wakes up to find a VHS tape (quaint) with the words "Good Morning Lucy" written on them. The tape reveals Sandler, saying that they're now on "about our 5,000th date together." He proceeds to catch her up by telling her they're married and have a daughter he figures is "about 40 now."

Then he tells her the big news: "It's 2020, we are also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people."

Sandler goes on to say that "2020 is not great" and "Netflix is good," before breaking character to congratulate Barrymore on her new talk show. At which point another character from 50 First Dates called "10 Second Tom" (because his memory only lasts for 10 seconds) played by Allen Covert shows up to congratulate her, too.

While Sandler and Barrymore's little reunion was originally broadcast back in September, a recent post on The Drew Barrymore Show's TikTok helped it go viral once again. Either way, it was a nice little flashback to see Sandler and Barrymore together, but the thought of having to wake up every morning to learn about all that 2020 has brought to the world? That's truly chilling. But if you'd like to be taken back to a simpler time when Sandler was eating spam and eggs every morning, you can stream 50 First Dates on Amazon Prime. Or, heck, dust off your old DVD copy.