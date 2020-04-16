If you're trying to do distance learning with your child and feeling overwhelmed to the point of tears, please know you're not alone and even Drew Barrymore has cried about homeschooling. What's more, she fully growled at the idea of those quarantine schedules we've all seen on social media lately. So go ahead, have a good cry, and then laugh because honestly, at this point what else are you supposed to do?

The Charlie's Angels actress, who has two daughters, recently sat down with Savannah Guthrie for a virtual interview on TODAY to discuss her involvement in Beauty United, a team of 40 beauty brands that have come together to support COVID-19 relief by sending out personal protective equipment to known hot spots. Naturally, the conversation eventually turned to Barrymore's own situation at home with her two little girls, and you could tell things were going to get interesting when the actress paused to take a sip of her drink.

Barrymore explained that she didn't "know if there are good days and bad days." Instead, she said, "I think there are good hours and bad hours." She admitted that during "week one, I was paralyzed," but was eventually getting the hang of things, finding a routine with her daughters, taking them for bike rides, playing board games. "And then school started," she said. "And it all went out the window."

As schools across the country remain closed and teachers try to pull together a way for children to do at-home learning, parents are being asked to homeschool their children, while also dealing with their own work responsibilities and, oh yes, the stress of a global pandemic. "The minute I thought 'Oh, I'm three weeks in, I've got this,' I cried every day all day long," Barrymore said.

The actress described the situation as "the messiest plate I've ever held in my life — to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker."

And as for those lists and schedules on social media, Barrymore had very few words. Mostly just barking and growling at the added pressure of other parents who seemed to be doing it all so well. "Then you see people on social media making lists," she said, "and you're like 'I don't wanna make lists! It's never gonna work that way!"

Celebrity or not, this is the new reality and Drew Barrymore's situation is much like that of many other moms across the country. Trying to hold it together, trying to be there for their kids, trying to survive. And sometimes just crying it out to relieve a little stress.

