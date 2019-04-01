If you're anything like me (a 30-something mom who lives for rom-coms), you probably love the bold, hilarious, dynamic personality of the one and only Drew Barrymore. She has graced movie and television screens for decades and now she is rocking mom life with the best of us. So if decorating your home with pieces inspired by her personal style and travels sounds like a dream come true, get ready to freak out. Drew Barrymore's home collection exclusively for Walmart is officially here, and each piece is more lovely than you can imagine.

With more than 200 unique pieces, Drew Barrymore's Flower Home collection features everything from pillows to plates, and gives Walmart customers and Barrymore fans a chance to decorate their homes on a variety of budgets. Prices for the collection range from just $18 to just under $900, with the largest pieces like sofas and chairs garnering higher price tags. According to a press release, the pieces are described as "a refreshing mix of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh colorways, and functional silhouettes." Which is spot-on. The colors are just dreamy and the thought put into the styling of each piece shines through.

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces — places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures come together in the most delightful way,” said Drew Barrymore in a press release. “My new collection of furniture and home décor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home.”

One of the best parts of the collection is that you can order every single item from the comfort of your own home. Drew Barrymore Flower Home is now available for purchase on Walmart's website, as well as their sister sites Jet.com and Hayneedle.com. Obviously, you're going to want them all, but realistically they probably won't all fit in your house (Or will they?). Here are some standout pieces from the collection to get you started.

1. Vintage Palm 3-Piece Quilt Set Vintage Palm 3-Piece Quilt Set $65 Walmart See on Walmart This delightfully cheery bedding set features a vintage vibe with mustard-colored palm leaves on a white background that will brighten up any bedroom. The set comes in both full/queen and king size options, which includes a 140-thread count cotton quilt and two shams. The best part — it's machine washable. Because Drew Barrymore obviously knows that Walmart shoppers value the convenience of a bedding set that can be thrown straight into the washing machine.

2. 3-Piece Glass Bath Accessory Set 3 Piece Glass Bath Accessory Set $24 Walmart See on Walmart Make your lavatory absolutely lavish with this regal bathroom accessory set. A soap dish, lotion pump, and tumbler are included in the set, which comes in three color choices. The clear, green, and light pink color choices are all stunning, but the light pink is so calming and perfectly on trend that I can't help but think about ordering myself a set later today. Oh, and did I mention you can also buy a matching wastebasket?

3. Wicker Cat Pet Bed Wicker Cat Pet Bed $74 Walmart See on Walmart The Flower Home collection even includes accessories for your furry friends. This wicker pet bed is absolutely precious. I mean, it literally has cat ears and whiskers woven into the sturdy steel frame that is coated in polyethylene wicker. The plush blue cushion provides a comfy spot for felines up to 40 pounds.

4. Vintage Floral Loveseat Vintage Floral Loveseat $699 Walmart See on Walmart Ready to splurge on some new living room furniture? If so, this Vintage Floral Loveseat by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is definitely worth a look. The soft pink roses and dark green leaf pattern pops on the cream-colored background. This retro-inspired design is made from a soft blend of linen and cotton to create an overall lusciousness that cannot be denied.

5. Purple Glass Pendant Light Purple Glass Pendant Light $62 See on Walmart I personally haven't ever given much thought to the light fixtures around my house — but Drew Barrymore has effectively changed my way of thinking with this beautiful Purple Glass Pendant Light. The hanging orb includes a vintage-style 6-watt LED Edison bulb and a 4-foot long black and white chevron-patterned cord to hang the fixture in your home.

6. Vintage Marble 16-Piece Dinnerware Set In Palm Springs Pink Vintage Marble 16 Piece Dinnerware Set in Palm Springs Pink $60 Walmart See on Walmart This unique set of dinnerware features a pink, white, and orange marble pattern that will look lovely on just about any dining table. If you break down the price tag for a complete set, each piece is only $3.75 — a steal for such gorgeous dinnerware. The set of four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four small bowls are made from durable stoneware and are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

7. Must-Read Dark Bronze Frame Must-Read Dark Bronze Frame 14" x 16.5" $36 Walmart See on Walmart What better way is there to inspire young readers in your home than by decorating with this print featuring a painted book collection? You can hang this bronze-framed print just about anywhere in your home, as it arrives ready to hang with attached hardware. This decorative piece is also available in a larger size at 24x29 inches for $59.

8. Hand Woven Macrame 3-Piece Basket Set In Natural And Black Hand Woven Macrame 3 Piece Basket Set In Natural And Black $70 Walmart See on Walmart This set of three handmade macrame baskets are made from 100 percent cotton, making them supremely soft. They can be used to hold books, blankets, or (what I would definitely do) toys in a stylish way. The tassel details give these baskets a bohemian feel that can add culture and texture to any room. Other storage basket options in the Flower Home collection are similarly stylish with soft materials and textural details.

9. Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow With Tassels Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows With Tassels $34 Walmart See on Walmart These feather-filled pillows with a luscious polyester velvet exterior can add a touch of glam to any room. The pillows are available in travel-inspired colors like Grecian Blue, Guatemalan Green, Palm Springs Pink, Sahara Gold, and Venetian Wine, with each color option featuring tassels in a contrasting color. The exterior is removable with a zipper closure, but according to the product description, the material is spot clean only.