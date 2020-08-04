You can probably remember your favorite teacher, the one who still sticks in your memory decades later (big shout-out to Mr. Cannone, my high school math teacher who kindly explained to me that a 401K was not a long road race). To honor all the favorite educators who are working in unprecedented conditions, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) is running a campaign that celebrates teachers. Anyone can nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

10 teachers will receive the grand prize and use the money toward the upcoming school year (however that may look). It can be spent on anything from buying supplies, creating a virtual learning classroom, making sure classrooms are COVID-safe, or even helping students who might not have access to necessary resources like laptops and an internet connection.

In addition to the big winners, 50 teachers will receive $1,000 to help with the new school year plus a $100 DSW gift card. All teachers (with a valid teacher's ID and who sign up for DSW's free VIP program) will get 20% off all in-store purchases for the entire month of August.

So how can you nominate you or your kiddo's favorite teacher? It's actually pretty easy, and the only guideline is that the educator must live and work in the United States. You can nominate by emailing teachersweeps@dsw.com and including:

Nominee’s full name, email address, phone number

School name and school district

Why your nominee deserves to win

Your name and email

Make sure to get your nominations in by August 12 (by 12:59 p.m., EST to be super exact); winners will be announced August 14 and notified via email.

DSW hasn't forgotten about the parents, either, who have been doing their own fair-share of teaching this year (whether that be trying to lead science lessons while also getting their own work done, relearning fractions, or showing their kiddos how to switch shows on the iPad).

On August 17, DSW is encouraging parents to post their favorite or funniest memory of teaching during quarantine. The store will announce 50 lucky parents who will receive free shoes for their entire family so your whole crew can step out (er, step into the backyard) in style. You can follow #MyDSW for more info as the date approaches.