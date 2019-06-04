President Donald Trump is currently in the United Kingdom meeting with the royal family, and so far his visit has given way to several memes online. While there have been no shortage of hilarious moments, perhaps the best of all came after Duchess Camilla was caught winking behind Trump's back, which has since inspired some truly hilarious memes and tweets.

The viral moment occurred as the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Trump, and Melania Trump gathered to pose for a photo during tea at Clarence House on Monday, according to The Guardian. Now, it's important to point out that Duchess Camilla was winking at a member of her staff ahead of the photo, and not making any sort of anti-Trump display, as People reported. But, of course, that hasn't stopped folks on social media from cracking a few jokes.

Duchess Camilla's wink was captured on camera earlier on Tuesday, and quickly made rounds on Twitter. While some social media users have simply marveled at the hilarious and seemingly sneaky expression, others have gotten seriously creative with it and created memes that will leave have you laughing until you cry.

Many have hailed the moment as "the best thing about this visit so far," though it's worth noting that the POTUS and first lady are far from done with their tour of the U.K., so other hilarious, viral happenings could come along.

Cheeky gesture or not, the tweets and memes that have come from Duchess Camilla's wink are priceless. Here are some of the best.

Some who saw the meme simply couldn't deny the pure genius — or expert-level timing — of it...

Others joked that Camilla is all of us....

Meanwhile some said that Camilla's ~*sneaky*~ wink could bolster her popularity in the U.K. and abroad...

Some hailed her a hero...

...and joked that while it wasn't a grand gesture, it was the perfect move in the moment...

Others just straight up had fun with it...

Trump's visit the the U.K. has been marred by protest. For starters, the infamous baby Trump blimp took to the sky on Tuesday as protestors turned up in droves to show their disapproval for the American reality star-turned-politician, as ABC News reported. The blimp was first spotted in the air last year when Trump visited, according to The Washington Post. And this year, thousands of British people, according to ABC News, flooded Trafalgar Square for an event called "Together Against Trump -- stop the state visit," according to a Facebook page. More than 33,000 people vowed to be there.

The royal family hasn't addressed the hilarious, and likely innocent, moment, and likely will not. The same can't be said for Trump, who has had plenty to say about the royals recently. As such, royal fanatics are free to fantasize about the silly, viral moment. Was she signaling some cheeky disdain for Trump following his questionable comments about multiple members of the royal family, including Meghan Markle? Well, we may never know for sure, but we'll always have the laughs Duchess Camilla's impeccably sneaky wink provided.