Wearing a towel — yes, a towel — and singing a song from Moana in his bathroom, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a video, starring his daughter Tianna, that will turn any bad day upside down.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Johnson rapped his part to the song "You're Welcome" from Moana, which he starred in as the voice of Maui, to his 2-year-old "Baby Tia," whom he welcomed with his wife Lauren Hashian in April 2018. In the video, Johnson, who is also dad to Tianna's 3-year-old sister Jasmine and 18-year-old daughter Simone, washes his baby girl's hands and raps as a part of their "sheltering at home" ritual and little Tia clearly loves it.

"Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You’re Welcome' from MOANA, while I wash her hands," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends... And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, 'just shut your mouth and sing daddy.'"

I'm just going to say it one more time... he does this wearing a towel so be ready.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds to stay healthy. And when Johnson raps as his character Maui from Moana in the video, it lasts a little bit longer than that. It should be noted that Tianna is impatient to get things going right out of the gate, saying to her dad "sing the song" as he's trying to explain the ritual for the video, which tells me she really enjoys it.

Listen, anything a parent can do to get their kids to sit there for a 20-second hand wash is obviously a great idea. And Johnson's fans agreed, like one follower who commented, "definitely my new hand washing song." And another said, "The smile on her face is perfect. Beautiful moment."

Trying your hand at the rap portion of "You're Welcome" as a way to have fun while washing your kid's hands might seem a bit daunting, but it's doable. After all, you do have access to Disney karaoke with all the lyrics, so you'll be rapping just like Maui.