They've been through every up and down spouses can weather, but this superstar couple's future years looks to be pretty golden as at least one of them eyes retirement. And when Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia went to Daddy's last home game, the cuteness was unbearable.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, a retiring Wade, 37, just celebrated the occasion of his last home game for the Miami Heat, which handily beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Miami's American Airlines Arena, with Wade's family and friends there to cheer him on.

But one fan was especially significant: 5-month-old Kaavia James, Wade and Union's baby (who was born via a surrogate last year, as Glamour reported).

All suited up in the Heat's signature red, Kaavia sat court-side on mama's lap, got to hang with her celeb buddies, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and later got to tour a wall of dad's all-time career highlights, as ET Online detailed.

It was clearly a good night for Kaavia, who loved to look at everything, and a very emotional night for daddy Wade, whose visible pride at being able to show his daughter his accomplishments over the years was genuinely touching to me.

Wade's goodbye game, which also included all 13 of his teammates on the bench heading to center court with signed "Wade" No. 3 jerseys, according to ESPN, is also a time for Wade and Union to look ahead to new priorities.

The couple co-parent Wade's two boys from his previous marriage and also raise one of Wade's nephews, per the Miami Herald; Wade has a third son fathered during a break in his relationship with Union, as website Bossip confirmed.

Now, the duo have everything to look forward to, with time to show Kaavia the world, not to mention hang with their other kids. The shooting guard great has no regrets about his love of the game or leaving it now, he told USA Today.

"I have no idea [what I will do after basketball]," he told the paper. "I know I have a lot of kids. I have a beautiful wife who has a career. I know I’ve got a lot of business things I’m doing. From there, I’ll figure everything else out. It’s going to be different. It’s going to be tough."

Somehow, though, I know this couple will manage, especially with their intense commitment to parenting.

Wade and Union have also been in the news lately for the family's participation in Miami's Pride festivities, with Union and Wade vocally noting the extended clan (with Wade absent for a game) was there to support Wade's son, Zion, 11. Additionally, Wade made news by taking extended paternity leave after Kaavia was born, as the Chicago Tribune reported.

In a separate Q&A with ESPN, the candid couple talked about moving to Los Angeles, where Union said she's looking forward to Wade participating more in daily family life, from going to the supermarket to taking the dog to the vet.

Meanwhile, Wade admitted he's excited to try a new life out, but there will be growing pains. "I told my wife, I said, 'I need to do therapy and we need to do a little bit,'" Wade confided. "... I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change."

This couple is so real and I love it. I know they will find their way in their new lives, and I'm sure Kaavia will love the extra attention. She looks like she's already a Daddy's Girl.