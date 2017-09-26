Romper
Easy Peanuts Costumes For The Whole Family, Because The Great Pumpkin Is Coming

By Abi Berwager Schreier
Updated:
When I was a kid, the Peanuts were a favorite of mine. I was obsessed, and had a stuffed Snoopy and Woodstock I’d carry around with me everywhere — including in the toilet for a swim, unfortunately — and I still have them to this day. Which is exactly why I'm basically an expert at coming up with easy Peanuts costumes for the whole family. All of these pieces are pretty DIY, especially since most of the characters just wore regular clothes. In fact, you can probably find a lot of the pieces in your own closet. (And if you want a really easy outfit, just make their ghost costumes from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and don a sheet with holes in it.)

The original Peanuts cartoons started out as a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, which began in 1950, according to the Schulz Museum’s website. And from there, the Peanuts exploded in popularity and became a well-loved cartoon on TV, as well as TV specials, including the famous It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown’s All-Stars!, You’re In Love, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, and more. There were even full-length movies, and watching all of these Charlie Brown moments are a great way to get some costume ideas. Just pick your favorite characters for you and your entire family to get in the spirit. The Great Pumpkin is coming, after all, and you don't want to miss out on tricks or treats.

1. Charlie Brown

Hanes Men's 5180
Amazon | 
$8

Available in sizes S – 5X.

Dockers Men's Perfect Short
Amazon | 
$50

Available in sizes 28 – 44.

Converse Men's Trainers
Amazon | 
$60

Available in sizes 4 – 12.

Fruit of the Loom 3930BR HD Cotton Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes XS – XL.

Boys' Deer Stags Kane Sneaker
Walmart | 
$30

Available in sizes 1–13.5.

Good grief. Sweet Charlie Brown never gives up, and is easily identified by his bright yellow shirt with the black zig-zag around it. For an adult costume, pick up a bright yellow shirt, black shorts, brown shoes, and maybe even a flesh-colored wig cap to get his signature baldness. A kid's yellow shirt black shorts, and brown/black shoes may already be in their closets. And all you have to do to "Charlie Brown-ify" the shirt is to use fabric paint to draw and fill in the zig zag. Don't forget his yellow socks.

2. Sally

Wendy Polka Dot Rockabilly Swing Dress in Light Blue
Dolly and Dotty | 
$45

Available in UK sizes 6 – 26.

Women's Lunea-Wo's Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers - Universal Thread™
Target | 
$15

Available in sizes 5 – 12.

BERON Short Curly Blonde Wig Natural Wavy Wig for Halloween Cosplay Costume Party Come with Wig Cap (Blonde)
Amazon | 
$13
Vintage Girls Dresses Polka Dot Swing Rockabilly Dresses for Girls for Party Special Occasion
Amazon | 
$27

Available in sizes 7–8 years; 9–10 years; 11–12 years; and 5–6X.s

Je-Gou Boy's Girl's Lace up Sneakers Unisex White Canvas Shoes
Amazon | 
$14

Available in sizes 6 Toddler – 10 Toddler; 1 Little Kid – 12 Little Kid

Sally is Charlie Brown's kid sister, and her iconic and most favorite outfit is a blue polka dot dress and white sneakers. Her "Sweet Babboo" Linus, Charlie Brown's best friend, doesn't ever seem to notice her, even in her cute outfit, but still tries to pursue him — much to Linus' dismay.

For a kid costume, as long as you have the iconic blue polka dot dress and white sneakers, most people would know who they're trying to portray. Don't forget the blonde wig and ribbon to make her blue bow.

3. Linus

Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Swaddle, Receiving and Multi-purpose Blanket, Blue, One Size
Amazon | 
$13
Dockers Men's Perfect Short
Amazon | 
$50

Available in sizes 28 – 44.

Run & Fly Mens 60's Retro Black & Red Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes S–XXL.

Converse Men's Trainers
Amazon | 
$60

Available in sizes 4 – 12.

The Children's Place Baby Boys Long Sleeve Striped T-Shirt
The Children's Place | 
$8

Available in 4T.

The Children's Place Baby Boys' Chino Shorts
The Children's Place | 
$10

Available in sizes 6-9 months – 5T.

Canvas Slip-Ons for Boys
Old Navy | 
$20

Available in sizes 1–13.

In addition to Sally's love interest, Linus is Charlie Brown's best friend and the brother of one of Charlie Brown's frenemies, Lucy. Even though Linus is an avid believer of The Great Pumpkin, he's usually the voice of reason among all the Peanuts gang. I guess he gets his wisdom and confidence from his blue blanket he carries around. Sally must really love his red striped shirt, black shorts and black/brown kicks — depending on the movie — to not care that he loves his blanket more than her. Check out the kid version of the shirt, shorts, and shoes if Linus is their favorite character.

4. Lucy

MSBASIC Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Unique Cross Wrap Casual Flared Midi Dress
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes S–XXL.

Predictions Women's Saddle Oxford
Amazon | 
$30

Available in sizes 5W–12W.

Girls' Summer Short Sleeve Cotton Pleated Party Twirly Skater Dress
Amazon | 
$20
SmartFit Girl's Saddle Oxford
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 11.5 – 6 "Big Kid."

Smiffy's Partyrama Wig
Amazon | 
$13
Foam Toy Football Roll
Amazon | 
$6

Linus' sister Lucy is definitely Charlie Brown's frenemy. Sometimes she seems like she's trying to be helpful, especially when "The Doctor Is In," and she has her therapist booth set up, but she always ends up being a bit harsh and kind of a bully. She's at her meanest when she claims she will hold a football for Charlie Brown to kick, but without fail, she always moves it out of the way, causing him to fall on his back. And poor Charlie Brown falls for it every single time. Maybe he is mesmerized by her cute outfit of pony shoes and her cute blue dress? And who could forget that snazzy hairdo? The kid versions of the dress and shoes are just as adorable. Don't forget your "The Doctor Is In" sign.

5. Schroeder

Boley Electronic Toy Keyboard - 1 Pack Mini Toy Piano for Kids - Kid and Toddler Piano Toy - Musical Instruments for Boy and Girl Children Ages 3 and Up
Amazon | 
$20
Amazon | 
$13

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

Dockers Men's Perfect Short
Amazon | 
$50

Available in sizes 28 – 44.

Converse Men's Trainers
Amazon | 
$60

Available in sizes 4 – 12.

Gildan Kids' Heavy Cotton Youth T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes XS–XL.

The Children's Place Baby Boys' Chino Shorts
The Children's Place | 
$10

Available in sizes 6-9 months – 5T.

Canvas Slip-Ons for Boys
Old Navy | 
$20

Available in sizes 1–13.

Perhaps it's his young musical prowess and his mad piano skills, but Schroeder is the apple of Lucy's eye. Maybe Lucy digs the black and purple striped shirt and his crisp black shorts and sneakers, who knows. If you can't find a black and purple striped shirt, grab a black shirt and use fabric paint or colored tape to get those purple stripes on there. Or if you find a kids purple shirt, use fabric paint or black electric tape to get the striped look. Paired with the black shorts, sneakers, and piano, folks will know who they are.

6. Peppermint Patty

12”Natural Straight Curly Bob Full Wigs for Black Women 100% Synthetic Fiber Heat Resistant for Daily Use Cosplay Christmas Party Anime Costume (12” Caramel Brown)
Amazon | 
$14
Mato & Hash Mens Referee Shirts|Comfortable, Lightweight Ref Shirt for Officials, Bars, More
Amazon | 
$18

Available in sizes S–5X.

Hanes Men's 7" Jersey Shorts
Target | 
$10

Available in sizes S–4XL.

Women's Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandal
Target | 
$23

Available in sizes 5–12.

Tommy Hilfiger Boys' Short Sleeve Wide Stripe Polo
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes S–7.

Bearpaw Kids' Brooklyn Sandals
Target | 
$30

Available in sizes 1–13.

adidas Girls' Big Athletic Shorts
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes S–XL.

Peppermint Patty's style is pretty laid back and really showcases her love for sports. The one thing she loves more than sports? Charlie Brown. Even though she has a crush on him, she still stays true to herself in her brown sandals, soccer shorts, and green striped soccer shirt. You do you, Peppermint Patty. And if your kid already plays soccer, you may have the kid-sized shorts in their closet. Then all you need is the top and shoes, and perhaps a wig — for you or your kid — and you'll have the full ensemble.

7. Marcie

Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$7

Available in sizes S–3X.

Mid-Rise Plus-Size Super Skinny Ankle Jeans
Old Navy | 
$32

Available in sizes 16–30.

ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Lace-up Classic Casual Shoes Black and White
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes 5–11.

Big Mo's Toys Wizard Glasses - Round Wire Costume Glasses Accessories for Dress Up - 1 Pair Black
Amazon | 
$8
Morvally Short Straight Bob Wig with Flat Bangs Natural Looking Heat Resistant Hair Cosplay Costume Wigs (14 inches Natural Black)
Amazon | 
$17
Gildan Kids' Heavy Cotton Youth T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$8

Available in sizes S–XL.

Skinny Built-In Tough Pull-On Jeans for Girls
Old Navy | 
$8

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

Faded Glory Girls' Lace-Up Canvas Casual Shoe
Walmart | 
$5

Available in sizes 1–13.

Marcie is Peppermint Patty's best friend and sidekick (and for some reason, she calls Peppermint Patty "Sir"). She's the polar opposite of Peppermint Patty as she loves school and reading, and hates sports. It's easy to see why they're friends though, since Marcie is always the voice of reason and understanding for Peppermint Patty, and they share the same sense of laid-back style. Marcie's iconic red t-shirt, black sneakers, jeans, and round glasses never go out of style, so it shouldn't be too hard to find kid versions of her top, bottoms, and sneakers for the costume. In some strips, Marcie is even wearing pony shoes and black shorts, so you be the judge of which version of cool Marcie you want to be. Don't forget the black wig.

8. Violet

Keen About You Dark Green Skater Dress
Lulus | 
$40

Available in sizes S–L.

Predictions Women's Saddle Oxford
Amazon | 
$30

Available in sizes 5W–12W.

Arshiner Girls Dress Short Sleeve A Line Swing Skater Twirl Summer Dress
Amazon | 
$14

Available in sizes 3T–13 years.

SmartFit Girl's Saddle Oxford
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 11.5 – 6 "Big Kid."

FESHFEN Hair Bun Extensions Messy Curly Hair Scrunchies Hairpieces Synthetic Donut Updo Hair Pieces for Women Girls
Amazon | 
$9

Violet is Lucy's best friend, and is also friends with Peppermint Patty. She is probably the meanest bully to poor Charlie Brown though. Perhaps her iconic bun is tied too tight and it's making her grumpy? But she does look smart in her skater green dress and pony shoes. I just wish she'd be nicer to poor Charlie Brown. If you want to try a kid look, you'll need a kid-sized green dress and pony shoes. Violet's outfit was seen a lot more often in the beginning stages of the comics, but then she becomes more of a background character later on. Maybe because she was so mean?

9. Franklin

COOFANDY Men's Slim Fit Basic Thermal Turtleneck T Shirts Casual Cotton Knitted Pullover Sweaters
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes S–3XL.

CYZ Men's 100% Cotton Poplin Pajama Lounge Sleep Pant
Amazon | 
$14

Available in sizes S–XXL.

Nihaoya Men Athletic Walking Running Tennis Shoes Fashion Sneakers
Amazon | 
$33

Available in size 7–12.5.

LOTMART Kids Turtleneck Long Sleeve Plain Basic Top Girls Boys Jersey Polo Tops
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 3T–5/6X.

Sykooria Boys Jogger Pants Athletic Pants Cotton Drawstring Elastic Sweatpants with Pockets
Amazon | 
$17

Available in sizes S–XXL.

Boy's Girl's High-Top Casual Strap Canvas Sneaker(Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes 8.5 Toddler–13 Narrow Little Kid.

I loved Franklin's style because he wore bright and fun colors and patterns, like bright shoes, striped pants, and a cool turtleneck to pull it all together. He loves baseball, and is usually seen playing baseball on Peppermint Patty's baseball team. He also loves hockey and football. But Franklin isn't a one-trick pony when it comes to hobbies. He's also thoughtful, intellectual, and is probably the most "normal" character out of all the Peanuts gang. It's always pretty easy to find colorful kid clothes like Franklin's pants and shoes. Plus, who doesn't have a solid turtleneck in their closet?

10. Pigpen

Gildan Men's G2000 Ultra Cotton Adult T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes S–5X.

Big Men's Stonewashed Indigo Bib Overall
Walmart | 
$44

Available in sizes 44X30–50x32.

Wrangler Authentics Toddler Boys’ Denim Overall
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 2T–5T.

Fruit of the Loom 3930BR HD Cotton Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$9

Available in sizes XS–XL.

I never really understood why poor Pigpen was always so dirty, but you could see him coming from a mile away with his dust cloud following him everywhere he went. His overalls and brown shirt hid some of the dirt, and his sneakers hid some mud. Your kid can get their overalls and shirt dirty this Halloween and still be in character. And this time, maybe it will be OK to jump in a few mud puddles to get their shoes dirty? Pigpen would have wanted it that way. Finish off the look with makeup powder or even coffee grounds dusted on your face, arms, legs and hands.

11. Snoopy

Puppy Dog Ears and Tail Dog Ears Headband Puppy Dog Costume Ears and Tail
Amazon | 
$18
Lupine | 
Fiesta 14-1/4-Ounce Bowl, Small, Poppy
Amazon | 
Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt, 2-Pack
Amazon | 
$12

Available in sizes S–5X.

Original 874® Work Pants, White
Dickies | 
Vans Slip On Skate Shoe - White
Journeys  | 
$50

Available in sizes 3.5–16.5.

JIAHONG Unisex Kids 2-Pack Short Sleeves Crewneck T-Shirt for Boys and Girls (3-12 Years)
Amazon | 
$14

Available in sizes XS–XL.

Southpole Boys' Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 8–20.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's beagle and very best friend. He sleeps on top of his dog house instead of in it, and is the World War I Flying Ace fighting the Red Barron in his spare time when he's not Joe Cool. Snoopy's "outfit" doesn't change since it's his fur. But you can pull off Snoopy by sporting white pants, a white shirt, and maybe even some Snoopy sneakers or white sneakers. Grab some fabric paint and face paint to get his iconic black dot and his black nose. This set of black floppy ears and tail will really finish off the outfit. If your kid is too old for a white onesie, a kid's white shirt and white pants will do the trick. You can even throw in a Snoopy doll, red collar or red dog bowl to wear on your head like he does sometimes, making it even more obvious that you're Snoopy.

12. Woodstock

FELIZHOUSE 1920s Fascinator Feathers Headband for Women Kentucky Derby Wedding Tea Party Headwear Girls Flapper Headpiece
Amazon | 
$10
HieasyFit Women's Soft Cotton Turtleneck Top Basic Pullover Sweater
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes S–XXL.

HARBETH Men's Casual Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Cotton Active Elastic Pocket Pants
Amazon | 
$29

Available in sizes S–XXL.

Cull4U Women's Rainbow Low-Top Sneakers Shoes
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes 5–8.5.

Lovetti Girls' Basic Long Sleeve Turtleneck 100% Cotton T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$12

Available in sizes 2T–12.

CuteOn Unisex Toddler Jogger Pants Kids Cotton Elastic Waist Winter Baby Sweatpants Pants 1-5Years
Amazon | 
$16

Available in sizes 12M–5T.

Boy's Girl's High-Top Casual Strap Canvas Sneaker(Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Amazon | 
$20

Available in sizes 8.5 Toddler–13 Narrow Little Kid.

According to Charles Schultz, "Woodstock knows that he is very small and inconsequential indeed. It’s a problem we all have. The universe boggles us . . . Woodstock is a lighthearted expression of that idea." Woodstock is also Snoopy's best friend and co-pilot when Snoopy uses his ears as a helicopter. This headband with feathers is definitely Woodstock-inspired. A yellow shirt, pants, and shoes will complete the ensemble. If your kid wants to be Woodstock, it may be easier to find yellow pants, shoes and a shirt, since their clothing tends to be more colorful than adult clothing.

Additional props for any of these Peanuts costumes can include a little sad Christmas tree, a big pumpkin, or even a baseball bat and gloves for everyone. Who knows, you may want to wear your outfits to Thanksgiving dinner, but hopefully you'll eat more than buttered bread and popcorn. Oh, Charlie Brown, good grief. "Out of all the Charlie Browns, you're the Charlie Browniest."

