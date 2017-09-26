Easy Peanuts Costumes For The Whole Family, Because The Great Pumpkin Is Coming

When I was a kid, the Peanuts were a favorite of mine. I was obsessed, and had a stuffed Snoopy and Woodstock I’d carry around with me everywhere — including in the toilet for a swim, unfortunately — and I still have them to this day. Which is exactly why I'm basically an expert at coming up with easy Peanuts costumes for the whole family. All of these pieces are pretty DIY, especially since most of the characters just wore regular clothes. In fact, you can probably find a lot of the pieces in your own closet. (And if you want a really easy outfit, just make their ghost costumes from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and don a sheet with holes in it.)

The original Peanuts cartoons started out as a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, which began in 1950, according to the Schulz Museum’s website. And from there, the Peanuts exploded in popularity and became a well-loved cartoon on TV, as well as TV specials, including the famous It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown’s All-Stars!, You’re In Love, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, and more. There were even full-length movies, and watching all of these Charlie Brown moments are a great way to get some costume ideas. Just pick your favorite characters for you and your entire family to get in the spirit. The Great Pumpkin is coming, after all, and you don't want to miss out on tricks or treats.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.