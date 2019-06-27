So I believe all of your childhood dreams are about to come true, y’all. Remember when you wanted to lick the spoon so, so bad when your mom or dad were baking cookies but they wouldn’t let you because of the raw egg? Well, mine wouldn’t at least. And I was even raised in the ‘80s and ‘90s. But I digress. I have three words for you: Edible Cookie Dough. Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough is already available at the south’s favorite grocery store, Publix. But don’t fret if you don’t know what a Publix is. I forgive you, and the edible cookie dough will also be available in Meijer, select Walmart stores, and select regional grocery chains this July. And even better? It’s just $5 for 15 ounces of delicious ooey gooey cookie dough goodness — all without the salmonella. And there was much rejoicing.

There are two different flavors: Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Monster. Are these your favorite Toll House cookie flavors? Mine too. According to the press release, “The Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough is a nod to Toll House’s famous chocolate chip cookie, and the Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Monster Edible Cookie Dough plays with a fan favorite flavor combination of oats and candy gems.” Um, peanut butter monster cookies in July and I don’t have to wait until October? Yes, please!

While some folks are confusing this with other kind of "edibles," for the most part, people on social media are pretty stoked about this delicious treat. Journalist Abby Eden says she’s ready to choose the loosest pair of sweatpants she owns for the special announcement. While I think some people will just be thankful they don’t have to try to make it themselves with a DIY recipe they found on Pinterest.

And there are some folks calling us weenies for not eating cookie dough in the past. And frankly? I guess a little salmonella never hurt anyone, but ouch. Some people are harsh.

Well, coward or not, I'm excited about this new edible cookie dough. Maybe one day they'll release Pecan Turtle Delight, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, or Sugar Cookie flavor versions for us to devour in front of Netflix in our jogging pants. One can only hope.

But if you don't feel like running to the store to buy this delicious cookie dough from Nestlé (but I highly recommend you do), there are plenty of edible cookie dough Pinterest recipes for you to try your hand at — I just hope it doesn't turn out salty. You know, forget that whole plan: just go get you some Toll House edible cookie dough.

You can find the product available at your local Publix, Meijer, select Walmart stores, and other grocery chains beginning in July. I'm sure you won't be disappointed. And mom and dad? I now forgive you for not letting me eat raw cookie dough when I was a kid. Apparently Nestlé Toll House will give me the chance to finally get a — safe — taste.