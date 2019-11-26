Some Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving, other Black Friday sales start before Thanksgiving... the inconsistencies can make it tricky to schedule your shopping. At least the timing of Ergobaby's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales is easy to figure out: Each one starts on the day it's supposed to, and runs for one day only. So if you're interested in snagging a baby carrier for 40 percent off, better pencil Ergobaby into your holiday weekend.

On Black Friday, the Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Galaxy ($180) will be 40 percent off, and on Cyber Monday, the Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Cool Air Mesh – Pink Digi Camo Carrier ($180) will be 40 percent off as well. When you consider that each carrier will cost $108 after the sales, those are some significant savings.

The Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Galaxy is designed to get you from baby’s birth all the way to the time she’s ready to head off to preschool. You can start out using the front-carrying option, then switch over to your hip; you can also carry your baby on your back starting at 6 months. This carrier is ergonomic, since it lets your little one sit in the "M" position, and offers additional lumbar support for your back as well as crossable shoulder straps so the weight of your little one is evenly distributed. You can even breastfeed on the go while your baby is in the carrier. Another huge plus: The International Hip Dysplasia Institute has acknowledged the Omni 360 Baby Carrier as a "hip healthy" product.

If you live in a warmer climate or your little one tends to get super sweaty, the Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Cool Air Mesh – Pink Digi Camo will help to keep your baby from overheating. It offers additional ventilation from its breathable mesh fabric, and has a UPF 50+ privacy hood to shade her from the sun. It also features a detachable pouch that you can use to store your keys, cash, or credit cards if you’re taking a quick trip to the store.

In addition to the savings, both carriers come with an ErgoPromise Lifetime Guarantee, which means if there’s a problem with your carrier, they’ll either replace the part or the carrier at no additional cost. That’s comfortable for your back… and your wallet.