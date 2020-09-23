Believe it or not, the time to shop for all things creepy and pumpkin-themed has officially arrived. Fall is finally here and just like everything else this year, parts of the season will indeed look a bit different. Etsy's 2020 Halloween trend guide reveals just how shoppers' habits have shifted to reflect the new normal.

Shoppers started gearing up for Halloween fun even earlier than usual, according to Etsy, which is honestly no surprise given how rough this year has been. In the past three months, Etsy reported a 27% increase in searches for Halloween items compared to this same time last year. It seems like plenty of people just can't wait to cash in on all the fun this spooky season has to offer.

Whether your family will celebrate the creepiest holiday of the year with a scary movie marathon at home in your favorite holiday PJs, or by roaming the neighborhood masked up and on the hunt for candy, Etsy sellers have everything you need to stay trendy this season. From irresistible outdoor decor that goes above and beyond typical skeletons and witches' hats, to Halloween costumes and face mask combos and accessories too cute to pass up, there is no shortage of stylish holiday gear to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. Hey Pumpkin Shirt Hey Pumpkin Shirt Salty & Lit | $25 Sizes S-2XL SEE ON ETSY Whether you're staying in or heading out, if you don't feel like donning a costume this year, a cute and comfy tee that celebrates the season is always on trend. Available in a variety of different fall colors, this shirt emblazoned with a pumpkin graphic is perfect for any and all Halloween celebrations.

3. Pumpkin Pajamas Fall Pumpkin Pajamas Bunny Bear | $30 Baby sizes newborn to18m, child sizes 2T to 12 youth, adult sizes XS-2XL SEE ON ETSY Cozy pajamas are a definite Halloween do, especially in 2020. Etsy reports a 206% increase in searches for Halloween PJs this year as compared to this same time in 2019. These precious pumpkin pajamas come in sizes for the entire family from babies to adults, so you can all have a smashing good time snuggling up at home.

4. Pumpkin Earrings Pumpkin Stud Earrings Tales In Gold | $171 SEE ON ETSY They may be a bit on the pricer side, but for a staple piece of jewelry that you'll wear for many fall seasons yet to come, these adorable pumpkin earrings are totally worth it. Available in yellow, white, or rose gold, these stud earrings are a simple and elegant way to show your love of all things fall and Halloween.

5. Spooky All Year Enamel Pin Ghost "Spooky All Year" Enamel Pin Ectogasm | $12 SEE ON ETSY Etsy's Halloween trend report shows a 25% increase in searches for Halloween pins this year. Lovers of this spooky season can don a lapel accessory like this ghost-shaped enamel pin to show co-workers in their Zoom meetings just how ready they are to celebrate Halloween without having to put on an entire costume.

6. Printable Hand Sanitation Sign Printable Hand Sanitation Sign Summerlin Creative Co. | $5 SEE ON ETSY Searches for Halloween trick-or-treat signs jumped 51% from this same time last year, according to Etsy, which makes sense considering the safety precautions many families may put in place ahead of the holiday. This creepy printable sign that says "hand sanitation station" is just one example of how folks plan to celebrate while staying safe.

7. Halloween Yard Sign Trick Or Treat Yard Sign Paper & Cake | $15 SEE ON ETSY While Halloween-themed yard signs in years past may have directed candy-collectors closer to your front door to find tricks and treats, 2020 threw a wrench in that plan thanks to the advent of social distancing. This Halloween yard sign lets trick-or-treaters know they can still have some candy, just from a bowl at the edge of your lawn this year.