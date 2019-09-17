Etsy is ready to help you cash in on one of the most creative times of the year with their list of Etsy's Spookiest Halloween Trends 2019. The list includes the best-of-the-best in home decor to give you the creepiest crib on the block, as well as costumes for your entire family that will have pics of your crew trending on social media before you know it.

Curated by Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's list of trendy Halloween items is based on data pertaining to how frequently users search for specific items. For instance, the site has seen a 60 percent surge in users searching for monster planters in the past three months, as compared to the same period of time in 2018. This increase in searches shows the experts at Etsy what is currently trending for the 2019 Halloween season.

When you shop on Etsy for Halloween-themed items, you'll find quality handmade decor and costumes that will set your ghoulish gear apart from what everyone else is buying at local big box stores. This list is just a small sampling of all of the trending items currently making Etsy shopper's dreadful dreams come true this Halloween.

1. Ceramic Black Cat Planter Halloween Special Ceramic Black Cat Planter Barruntando | $48 $43 SEE ON ETSY Succulents and miniature plants are all the rage right now, and there is no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than taking a trendy tiny plant and putting it in a creepy planter to celebrate the season. Etsy reported an increase in searches for Halloween-themed planters like this ceramic black cat planter.

2. Ghost Plant Stake Ghost Buddy Plant Stake Mind+Mineral | $30 https://www.etsy.com/listing/648516241/ghost-buddy-plant-stake SEE ON ETSY Another way to get in on the spooky plant trend is with this ghost-shaped plant stake made from white glass. Searches on Etsy for ghost-themed planters is up 137 percent in the past three months compared to this time last year, according to Etsy's Halloween trend report.

3. Creepy Black Candleholders Modern Ceramic Candleholder - 4.5" Kina Ceramics | $29 SEE ON ETSY In the past three months, searches for Halloween candles have increased 11 percent from this time last year, according to Etsy's 2019 Halloween trend report. If you're ready to light up your home in true ghoulish fashion, these sleek black porcelain candle holders will help you do just that with their creepily melted appearance.

4. Crying Baby Candle Creepy CryBaby Candle Wicked Hollow Way | $28 SEE ON ETSY This candle is the epitome of frightening. As the red soy wax candle melts, the wax drips out of the two handmade eye holes of this white ceramic candleholder shaped like a baby's head. Etsy reported that horror-evoking candles are all the rage this year, but this one might just take the title as the most terrifying.

5. Vintage Treat Bags Vintage Halloween Trick or Treat Bags efinegifts | $17 SEE ON ETSY If you're angling to give your kids a Halloween comparable to those of your childhood, these vintage trick-or-treat bags can give you major throwback vibes. Searches for vintage Halloween decor are up 35 percent in the past three months compared to this same time last year, according to Etsy, so jump on the nostalgia bandwagon and snag a few of these treat bags for your kids.

6. Vintage Paper Skeletons Vintage Halloween Paper Skeleton Decorations Low Sky Studios | $14 SEE ON ETSY When just any store bought party decorations won't do for your epic Halloween bash, you can turn your party trendy by investing in nostalgic decor like these vintage paper skeleton decorations on Etsy.

7. Boo Wreath Black Boo Door Wreath Lavish Olive Studios | $54 SEE ON ETSY This door wreath is a sleek and stylish way to get in on the Halloween door decor trend. Add this black painted plywood sign to your door and then proceed to add jovial pumpkins and scarecrows or spooky skeletons and spiders to create a Halloween door that is on trend this season.

8. Ghost Doormat Halloween Ghost Doormat Nickel Designs Shop | $46 SEE ON ETSY Etsy users have searched for Halloween door decor 12 percent more in the last three months than this same time last year, according to Etsy's Halloween 2019 trend report. Adding this adorable ghost-themed doormat to your front porch will help keep you on trend and welcome trick-or-treaters in the cutest way possible.

9. Unicorn Horn Dog Headband Pink Unicorn Horn Dog Headband Costume Hello Stubby Lou | $13 SEE ON ETSY Man's best friend can get in on the Halloween costume fun this year thanks to Etsy's selection of handmade dog costumes and accessories, like this adorable unicorn horn dog headband. The website's Halloween trend report shows that users searched for dog costumes 8 percent more in the past three months than this same time in 2018.

10. Candy Corn Dog Sweater Candy Corn Dog Sweater Alice Margaret Crochet | $25 SEE ON ETSY Not only can your dog wear this candy corn-themed dog sweater as a Halloween costume, but they can wear it to keep nice and toasty on cool fall days. That's a win-win for any dog owner who loves keeping their pets festive and warm.

11. DIY Costume Pattern Monster Pattern DIY Costume Mask Imaginary Tail | $5 SEE ON ETSY With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on the forefront of everyone's mind in 2019, Etsy reported a 37 percent increase in searches for alien costumes in the last three months, as compared to this same time last year. If your kids are begging to dress like an alien for Halloween and you're feeling a bit crafty, you can download this pattern for a DIY costume instantly on Etsy.

12. Alien Glitter Kit Alien Costume Cosmetic Glitter Kit The Bohipstian | $16 SEE ON ETSY If you already have your alien costume on lock, but are looking to spruce up your look just a bit, this cosmetic glitter kit will have you looking like a legit alien in no time. Featuring three glitter types, this glitter kit can be applied to your face or other exposed skin to make you into an extremely sparkly extraterrestrial.

13. Lion Beanie Lion Beanie Yabbles Hats | $27 SEE ON ETSY Looking for a low-key way to get in on the lion costume trend this Halloween season? This lion's mane beanie is available in sizes for adults and kids alike who are looking to add a little lion-like flare to their Halloween night attire.

14. Lion Onesie Baby Lion Onsie Blamo Toys | $109 SEE ON ETSY Your little one is probably just as inspired by the recent revival of The Lion King as the Etsy users whose searches for lion costumes have soared 14 percent in the past three months. With this handmade lion-themed onesie, they can roar like Simba on Halloween, be cozy and warm, as well as totally on trend.