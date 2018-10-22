Khloé Kardashian has only been a mom for six months, but she is loving motherhood. After speaking publicly about how she wanted a family for years, Kardashian's dreams were created a reality when she gave birth to her daughter, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in April. Based on everything Khloé Kardashian has said about motherhood, it's clear that she knows motherhood isn't glamorous, but is something that she loves because of her daughter.

When Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter on April 12, according to Us Weekly, she had a slight idea about parenting. After all, her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, have kids of her own, and Khloé was used to being an aunt to those kids. By watching her sisters do their thing, Khloé must have learned a lot. In interviews, before True's birth, she confirmed that she was getting advice from her older sisters, according to People — but she was taking that advice sparingly.

"A lot of it is unwanted," Khloé said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I don't know if it's the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it's so sweet, but I don't want to do some of that stuff."

Within a matter of months, Khloé was figuring out what she wanted to do for her daughter, and the following things that she has said about motherhood (and her daughter) show she is doing things her way.

She's So Happy She Had A Girl

During a question and answer session on Twitter this July, Khloé revealed that she really wanted to have a boy, according to BuzzFeed. But she is so happy that True is a girl because they share such a special bond. Khloé tweeted:

I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn't know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need.

Getting Back To Her Pre-Pregnancy Weight

Every fan of the Kardashian family knows that Khloé prides herself on her figure. I mean, she hosts a show called Revenge Body with Khloé. So, when Khloé's body changed during her pregnancy, and after she gave birth to her daughter, it was only right that she let fans in on this aspect of motherhood.

During a question and answer session on Twitter in July, Khloé got real with fans about how it was taking her body some time to recover from giving birth, according to BuzzFeed. "I'm still working on it," Khloé tweeted, telling her followers that her stomach doesn't look the same as before. "I can't really talk about it," she wrote.

And now that she is a mom, Khloé told Us Weekly that she isn't obsessing over working out like she used to do in the past:

I'm still active, I still work out, but I'm not like "I have to lose 50 pounds in two months" or whatever those expectations are. It's very normal to lose weight at a slow process. For me, that's how I lost all my weight before and thats how it stayed off. I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads and I would gain the weight right back. I would always yo-yo. When I lost my weight and kept it off, it's when I lost it slowly.

Finding A Work-Life Balance

When Khloé returned to work in July for the first time since giving birth, she said on Snapchat that she was dreading the day. But she ended up gaining her confidence towards balancing being a mom to her daughter and a working woman, taking to her blog to share her thoughts about the subject, according to People. Khloé wrote:

I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it — I'm just anxious because it's the unknown. But, I'm so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I'm allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.

How She Deals With Advice

As previously stated, Khloé is no stranger to receiving advice from her sisters — and she embraces it. In a post written for her website in August, Khloé stated that one of her sisters gives her the best advice. Khloé wrote, according to People:

You get so much advice when you're becoming a new mom. I have to say that Kim has probably given the best advice because she's not judgmental about any of it. She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that's okay.

Enjoying Life As A Mom

Just one month after she gave birth, Khloé wrote on her blog that she did not have any special plans for Mothers Day, according to People. Instead, she was simply enjoying her time with her newborn daughter — which showed just how happy she is to be a mom.

"I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her," Khloé wrote.

How Motherhood Surprises Her

In spite of having an idea about what motherhood entailed, Khloé wrote on her website, in May, that motherhood surprises her every single day:

I think what surprises me the most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child. You know that babies are so helpless and rely on you for everything. So something takes over and you find the energy to care for this precious baby.

Her Days Have Changed

Since giving birth, Khloé has devoted her days to taking care of her daughter, which means she has lost track of her days. On Twitter, Khloé revealed to her followers that getting used to being on her daughter's schedule took some time, according to the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes I don't know what day it is or I don't get a shower," Khloe tweeted. "But she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time, which is awesome."

Her Spending Habits Have Changed

In addition to her schedule getting switched up, Khloé's spending habits have also changed since becoming a mom. Khloé told Us Weekly that she only buys things for her daughter now:

I don't think I've bought anything for myself since she was born. I buy my little girl so much stuff and I love it. I love dressing her. Everything is so cute and tiny.

Her Favorite Thing About Being A Mom

During a panel for Khloé's clothing line, Good American, Khloé revealed that she loves coming home to her daughter at the end of the day. Khloé said, according to Health:

No matter how tired you are after work, or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it.

She Hates Hearing Certain Comments As A New Mom

In a blog post written in August, Khloé wrote that there are just some comments she hates hearing as a new mom. It's the small things that bother her, like mentioning how True looks more like Thompson — and the big things, like asking people her about what it was like to give birth, according to Insider. Khloé wrote:

I totally get it that sometimes it's hard to know what to say to a new mom. There are a few things that are pretty much the worst things to hear after you've given birth, though. Like please, shut the f— up even if you try to brag about your good night's sleep.

The Mom Guilt Is Real

On Twitter, Khloé told her fans that having mom guilt, or being ashamed to leave her daughter's side, is such a strong emotion that moms go through. Khloé tweeted, according to USA Today:

The worst part is the mom guilt. It's a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything.

Her Favorite Thing About True

When asked what her favorite thing is about her daughter, Khloé had a diplomatic answer — everything about her daughter is her favorite, according to USA Today. "The best part is everything about her!," Khloe tweeted. "The fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong, and intelligent young lady."

On Having More Kids

In an interview with E! News over the summer, Khloé revealed that she does want to have more kids, just not right away. Khloé said:

Let my uterus shrink down again! I honestly think that I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again. It's a lot! But I definitely want more kids, I just don't know when that is gonna be. I heard you should wait at least a year.

----

There's no denying that Khloé has learned a lot about being a mom over the past six months and will continue to learn more before True turns one. Fans can only hope that she will continue to share her favorite parts about motherhood and her daughter with them.