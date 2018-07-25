Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed their first child into the world on July 19. The new parents named their little one Felicity Nicole Vuolo, and she weighed 8 lbs and 3 oz at birth, according to Duggar and Vuolo's family website. Although the two were transparent about other details concerning Felicity's debut — like the exact time she entered the world — they didn't divulge everything about her arrival. Luckily for fans, however, the couple opened up on Wednesday about everything there is to know about Jinger Duggar's delivery. From where Duggar gave birth to who was present for the special moment, all of the questions about the delivery have been answered.

Just one day after Jim Bob Duggar celebrated his 53rd birthday on July 18, Duggar gave birth to Felicity. "God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am," the Vuolo and Duggar's official announcement read, according to their website. "Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

Following the cute reveal, Duggar and Vuolo presumably took some time off to get acquainted with their baby girl. With the exception of some #dadlife posts from Vuolo, the two were radio silent. But just six days after the birth, the parents gave Us Weekly their first interview about Felicity's arrival. And on that note, here's everything you need to know about Duggar's delivery.

Where Did Duggar Give Birth?

One of the biggest questions fans had when Duggar announced her pregnancy in January is where she'd give birth. Counting On diehards weren't sure if she'd deliver in her hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas, or her new home of Laredo, Texas. Both options made sense, after all. If Duggar gave birth in Tontitown, she'd be surrounded by her friends and family. But if Duggar decided to labor in Laredo, she'd get the chance to cement her new life in Texas with Vuolo.

As it turns out, Duggar gave birth in San Antonio, Texas, according to Us Weekly. The drive between Laredo and San Antonio is about two hours, so it's not clear if the couple arrived in the city a day or so before Duggar gave birth.

Considering Duggar gave birth in San Antonio, I don't think it would be a stretch to assume she delivered in a hospital. There are many hospitals in San Antonio, and I don't see why Duggar would drive all the way to another city to give birth in someone else's house. You never know, though.

Who Was Present At The Delivery?

When someone in the Duggar family gives birth, they're usually surrounded by their closest loved ones. Duggar was no exception to this rule, as Michelle and Jessa Duggar were there to support her shortly after the delivery. “I have been so thankful to have so much great help around me, giving me time to rest and recover,” Duggar said about Jessa and Michelle, according to Us Weekly.

Although it's not clear if Michelle and Jessa witnessed the actual birth, it's obvious they stepped in ASAP to help the couple out shortly after.

How Did Labor Go?

Back in early July, Duggar opened up about her labor fears. "I get scared thinking about birth and labor," Duggar admitted at the time, according to In Touch Weekly.

Of course, it's completely normal for a person to have hesitations about giving birth. Luckily for Duggar, everything went as smoothly as possible."I really felt like God gave [me] the grace to cope," Duggar shared with Us Weekly. Phew, what a relief.

All in all, it sounds like Duggar had an awesome delivery. From the help Duggar received after Felicity's birth to her chill attitude during labor, it's great to hear everything went well.