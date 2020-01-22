If you have a headache right now and are thinking about reaching for some pills to help you make it through, you might want to double check what's in that bottle. Two types of Excedrin pain pills have been temporarily discontinued by the company as a "safety precaution," due to potential inconsistencies with the product.

Romper has reached out to pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the makers of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine, for comment and is waiting on a reply.

GSK announced on Wednesday that it would be temporarily discontinuing two of its most popular pain medications, Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine. In a statement shared with People, the company explained: "Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs." Fortunately, at this point the company does not believe either of these pills to be a safety risk for consumers, and has made the decision to halt production of both products for an indefinite period of time as a precautionary measure, "We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume."

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

There are still other GSK pain management pills on the market, of course, although a spokesperson for the company did note to ABC News that consumers should check in with their pharmacists before trying new medication as dose sizes will be different. The lack of access to Excedrin Migraine, which has already been taken off shelves in stores across the country alongside Excedrin Extra Strength, could be particularly difficult for migraine sufferers in need of relief. Migraines can be debilitating to people who suffer them on a regular basis, according to the Mayo Clinic, and finding relief might be the difference between a productive day and a day laying in bed in a dark, quiet room in pain.

As GSK continues to work towards finding a solution to the issue of inconsistencies in production, regular users of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine should check in with their pharmacist to find an acceptable alternate product.