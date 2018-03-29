Much to the dismay of kids and parents everywhere, Toys “R” Us announced that they will be closing down their toy stores and Babies “R” Us stores permanently. If you’ve been racking up their gifts cards, you are probably trying to figure out how and when to use them. The good news is that you may have an opportunity to turn those gift cards into something more practical, because luckily, you can exchange your Toys “R” Us gift cards at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Bed Bath and Beyond will take your unused Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath and Beyond e-gift cards, but the offer is only good until April 2, so you need to act fast. All you need to do is hop onto their Card Cash website, and enter your gift card information including the balance amount. You will instantly receive an offer, and if you accept it, they will email you a Bed Bath and Beyond e-gift card within one business day.

The major bonus here is that, while Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us gift cards may be OK to use at those stores for a limited time, many of the shelves are already empty from shoppers trying to catch a deal. So turn those gift cards into something more practical. Bed Bath and Beyond has a great selection of stuff for your home, including kitchen tools, cleaning and organization products, and they even carry hair tools and beauty products.

But before you make the switch, here are some important things you need to know.

This Offer Is Only Available For A Limited Time Giphy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores may remain open until June, but to cash in for a Bed Bath and Beyond gift card, you only have until April 2. After that, the website will no longer accept Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us gift cards, so you need to get a move on.

You Won’t Get The Exact Amount Back Giphy Bed Bath and Beyond is working through Card Cash to exchange your Toys “R" Us gift cards. Card Cash will value your card balance with an offer which will most likely be lower than what’s actually on your card. For example, when I plugged in a Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us gift card with a $50 balance, the site offered me a $32 Bed Bath and Beyond e-gift card.

Your Balance Needs To Be More Than $20 Giphy While you are able to exchange gift cards with partial balances, the balance on the card must be $20 or more to qualify for the exchange. If your gift cards have less than $20, it may be wise to try and use them at Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us by April 15 so they don’t go to waste.

Your Card Should Not Have An Expiration Date Giphy If your Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us gift card has an expiration date printed on it, it may not qualify for the exchange.

Only Gift Cards Are Accepted Giphy You can exchange your Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us gift cards, but not their merchandise credits. If you do have leftover store credit lingering, it’s best to head to the store and get what you can so that it doesn’t go unused.

You’ll Get An E-Gift Card Giphy When you exchange your gift cards, you should get an e-gift card in your inbox. Even though it’s not a physical gift card, you can still use it online and in stores when you show it to the cashier.