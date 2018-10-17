Buying a coat that'll last you through a pregnant fall and winter can be challenging. How can you make sure it'll fit from the first frost of fall to the winter snowstorms if you aren't quite sure just how big your bump is going to get? It's silly (and cold!) to waste money on a nice coat if you can't zip it up by week 30. Luckily, these 15 fall maternity coats and jackets will cover you (and your bump) all season long, no matter how big that soon-to-be baby gets.

The great thing about maternity coats, at least in my opinion, is that they accommodate a third trimester bump but look just as fashionable without one. In other words, you can sport your favorite maternity coat from the moment that pregnancy test screams positive until long past your baby's arrival. There is nothing wrong with taking a page out of Mary Kate and Ashley's book and sporting an oversized coat for a bit. Eventually, your sweet baby bump will take up every spare inch of that coat, too.

Whether you live someplace that gets snow in the fall or your entire winter is the mildest of mild, the following 15 maternity coats and jackets will have you fully covered and cozy, bump and all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Maternity Funnel-Neck Coat NOM Maternity 3-in-1 Maternity Coat Nordstrom | $296 Available in sizes XS - XL see on nordstrom You can wear this jacket throughout your pregnancy and after because it has multiple conversions for each stage. With two removable zip panels that you can adjust throughout pregnancy and one extra removable zip panel to wrap around your baby when they’re in a front carrier, there's also a removable hood and an interior drawstring at the waist so you can adjust it for a better fit.

2. Drape Front Maternity Jacket BB Dakota Soft Brushed Drape Front Maternity Jacket A Pea in the Pod | $148 Available in sizes XS - M see on a pea in the pod Available in either grey or black, this jacket has an open draped front, giving your belly plenty of room to grow. Not only is it stylish and a great layering piece, but it’s also reversible so you can either wear it on the faux leather side or faux suede side, depending on your outfit. (The best part? It’s machine washable.)

3. Faux Fur Hooded Coat Plus Size Faux Fur Hooded Coat Macy's | $99.98 Available in sizes 1X and 3X see on macy's If you live somewhere that sees colder temperatures in the fall, you can warm up in this fully lined and filled hooded coat. It has a longer design, hitting at about the thigh, zip pockets, and full front zipper closure. If it’s a really chilly day, you can put your faux fur lined hood up to stay extra warm.

4. Fleece Zip-Front Maternity Go-Warm Performance Fleece Zip-Front Jacket in Black Old Navy | $29.99 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in three colors (size availability varies by color) see on old navy You can get this casual jacket in either black, burgundy, or camo. It has a mock turtleneck collar and front zipper closure that goes all the way up to keep the chilly breeze out as well as thumb holes on the arms for a little extra warmth. The jacket is made from microfleece, so it’s super soft and is safe for the washer and dryer.

5. Denim Jacket Button Front Plain Weave Denim Maternity Jacket Motherhood Maternity | $59.98 Available in sizes S - XL see on motherhood maternity Denim jackets are a fall classic, and this one is made with some stretchy spandex so it’ll fit all season long. It has a button closure on the front, buttoned wrist cuffs, and two chest pockets. It’s also great for layering with a long tank, because it hits at about hip height.

6. Maternity & Nursing Sweatshirt Jacket Maternity Nursing Snap Sweatshirt in Potpourri Pink Gap | $34 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in two colors (price varies by color) see on gap This sweatshirt is great for anyone who lives in a warmer climate with the occasional chilly night because of its lightweight material and snap closure design, making it easy to quickly put on or take off. It’s available in either pink or grey and between its stretch and design, it will fit throughout pregnancy. Plus, it can also be worn as a nursing sweatshirt once the baby arrives.

7. Waterproof Windbreaker Modern Eternity Waterproof Convertible 3-in-1 Maternity Windbreaker in Navy Nordstrom | $79.95 Available in sizes XS - XL and in four color options (size availability varies by color) see on nordstrom Available in four colors, this windbreaker has an extender panel that allows you to wear the jacket throughout pregnancy and after when you have your baby in a front carrier. It’s designed with elastic cuffs, an elastic hem, and a drawstring hood to keep the damp air away. It’s also fully lined, made from nylon, and is machine washable (but does need to be line dried).

8. Cape Blazer Ohh She Means Business Cape Blazer Ohh She Fancee Boutique | $46 Available in sizes M - 2XL see on ohh she fancee If you live somewhere where it’s a little warmer, or you’re running hot during pregnancy, this black blazer will give you a little extra warmth without overheating you. It’s a non-maternity style, but because of the open front design, it will easily fit you during pregnancy and beyond.

9. Quilted Jacket Jack by BB Dakota Quilted Maternity Jacket A Pea in the Pod | $128 Available in sizes XS - L see on a pea in the pod With a draped open front and mixed media design, this jacket is cute, comfortable, and will surely fit your belly. The body of the jacket has a quilted design to keep you nice and toasty, while the sleeves are solid with less lining so you don’t feel constricted. It’s made from a mix of nylon and polyester and can be either machine washed or dry cleaned.

10. Zip Up Yoga Jacket Love2Mi Women's Maternity Full Zip Up Yoga Jacket in Black Amazon | $17.99 Available in sizes S - XL and in five color options (size availability varies by color) see on amazon You can scoop up this lightweight jacket in five different colors and wear it when you’re working out, playing outside with your kids, or just need an extra layer for your trip to the doctor’s office. It has a front zipper that goes all the way up to the chin, thumb holes on the sleeves, zippered interior pockets, and will stretch to fit your growing bump.

11. Tie-Belt Overcoat Maternity Textured Tie-Belt Overcoat Old Navy | $84.99 $82 Available in sizes XS - XXL see on old navy This jacket has tie-belt closure and a little bit of stretch, so it will grow with you as you progress in pregnancy. It also has a back yoke for easier movement and pockets at the hips so your gloves and keys will be easy to reach. You can toss it into the washing machine, but make sure you run it through the gentle cycle setting and you dry it on low heat.

12. Fuzzy Hooded Jacket Taupe Fuzzy Hooded Long Sleeve Maternity Jacket Pink Blush Maternity | $49 One size fits most; available in taupe or black see on pink blush maternity Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate in this open front hooded jacket. It’s available in either taupe or black and has oversized ribbed cuffs, a roomy fit, and front pockets. The jacket is made from 100% polyester, so it needs to be either hand washed and hung to dry or dry cleaned.

13. Maternity Trench Paletot Trench Coat Simply Serene Boutique | $45 Available in sizes S - XL see on simply serene boutique Since it’s not maternity-specific, this trench coat will look great during and after pregnancy. It has buttons along the front for closure, but if it’s too tight buttoned it also has a waist belt that you can tie to keep your coat closed without being uncomfortable, or you can always wear it open.

14. Tailored Blazer Black Tailored Maternity Blazer Seraphine | $199 Available in sizes 2-12 see on seraphine This blazer has removable empire ties, so it can either be worn as just an open front jacket or tied at the waist for a more fitted look. It’s fully lined and tailored to flatter a pregnant body. Since it’s made from suiting material, it is a bit lightweight but it will still give you that extra layer of warmth on a chilly sunny day.