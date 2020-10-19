There are lots of perks to being pregnant in the fall. Just think of the potential photo opportunities: From pumpkin patches to falling leaf scenes, it’s a veritable smorgasbord of insta-ready backdrops just waiting for you and your bump to strike a pose. But even the most creative amongst us could use a little inspiration. So here are 20 fall pregnancy announcement ideas to illicit all the “awwws.”

Since Halloween is one of the best parts of fall, this list is heavy on pumpkins — and for good reason. They’re an easy source of clever character building with a baby represented by a mini squash. Of course, that’s not the only option. Thanksgiving is on the horizon, too, and with it the chance to give thanks for a new addition to the family. Or you can nix the holiday tie-in altogether and simply use the sights and sounds of the season to build a beautiful announcement, be it with autumnal baked goods, copious gourds, or some spooky ghouls (Hint: “It’s a ghoul!”). There are all kinds of ways to embrace this cozy time of year for perfectly picturesque baby announcements. So pop on some fuzzy slippers, pour yourself a cup of tea, and start brainstorming with this list.

1. Little Pumpkin Classic, straightforward, and picture-worthy, a pumpkin makes an excellent palette for posting your big news. Upgrade the look by asking a local craft store or calligrapher to write out the message in beautiful handwriting.

2. Autumnal Vibes Showcase your ultrasound images surrounded by a fall tableau including leaves, fresh berries, pines cones, or any other flora or fauna you might gather.

3. Digital Download Fall Wreath hellobetsyallen What did we do before Etsy? Thanks to the website's remarkable makers, today you can easily order up a gorgeous fall baby announcement as a digital download perfect for posting to social media. Sure beats the old days of trying to mock something up using clipart!

4. Turkey in Mommy's Oven OliverandOliviaKids Gunning for a big Thanksgiving Day surprise? Get the entire family in on the act with another Etsy vendor T-shirt ($17.96, Etsy) option. For those looking to keep the big news upbeat and silly, these hilarious shirts are a great option and could make for some terrific candids.

5. Puppies and Parks Baby Announcement Can't decide what to do for your announcement? When in doubt, ask a photographer. They do these shoots all the time, so they're a wealth of ideas. For instance, check out Carissa Wilburn Photography shoot with this cute couple and their pups with the beautiful fall background of California's Corriganville Park.

7. Witchy Announcement What could be cuter than including your oldest in delivering the spellbinding news that there's a new addition on the way? Steal this look with a little dry ice, some apples, and a vintage broom.

8. Baby Bike Announcement Sometimes a photo can say it all. With this gorgeous fall image, the baby trike stands in for words telling the viewer immediately everything they need to know. Or, if you want a different take on the bike theme, consider adding a baby seat to your bike and shooting the image that way.

9. Pumpkin No. 2 Find a gorgeous field, bring a sandwich board with your announcement, then snap away. With the right photographer this simple set up can be a stunning way to let your loved ones know about your impending arrival.

10. Thankful to Become A Big Sister Etsy vendor Marie's Digital Designs makes printable signage so you don't have to sweat using the magic markers to make just the right poster board. Using her services, you can tailor your message, font, and design.

11. 6 Foot Rule Announcement One way to capture some fall flavor is with the clothing color choices you make. this hilarious post — "Mom and Dad couldn't stay six feet apart" — pulls in browns and oranges for a fall feel. And it's so on brand for 2020, we had to include it.

12. Little Boo Due LullaBird There's never a better time to pull out the word "boo" than with an October pregnancy announcement. This onesie says it all and gives your family a preview of what's to come.

13. Fire Side Surprise This Cassandra Tribbet Photography shoot screams fall, literally. It's got the fire burning bright, the ultrasound in the background, and big sis totally shocked by the news that she has twin siblings coming soon.

14. Balloon Message Regardless of the season, mylar balloons can make a pregnancy announcement more exciting. Just look at this cute family posing in fall garb by some timber announcing twins.

15. Balloon Bundle Alert There's something about the simple inclusion of a balloon message (especially those with a soft, subtle hue) that work especially well with fall pregnancy announcements, like this one from photographer Amy Britton.

16. Solo Portrait Sometimes a chilly fall day is all you need to make an exceptionally stunning shot. This portrait by photographer Alex Morris design showcases a beautiful pregnant mom in all of fall's glory.

17. Thankful Wine Label announcement VintageLeeCrafted You might be laying off the sauce, but you certainly will want to toast when you pass your parents a bottle of this perfectly fall pregnancy announcement wine. These labels from Vintage Lee Crafted can be printed at home so you can DIY your holiday surprise.

18. Orchard Smooch Harvest season is all about reaping what you sew so an orchard makes a great choice for a baby announcement. Get a big sibling in on the look with a classic tummy kiss like this one from photographer Lauren Stewart.