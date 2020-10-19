Fall Pregnancy Announcement Ideas For Moms With A Little Pumpkin On The Way
There are lots of perks to being pregnant in the fall. Just think of the potential photo opportunities: From pumpkin patches to falling leaf scenes, it’s a veritable smorgasbord of insta-ready backdrops just waiting for you and your bump to strike a pose. But even the most creative amongst us could use a little inspiration. So here are 20 fall pregnancy announcement ideas to illicit all the “awwws.”
Since Halloween is one of the best parts of fall, this list is heavy on pumpkins — and for good reason. They’re an easy source of clever character building with a baby represented by a mini squash. Of course, that’s not the only option. Thanksgiving is on the horizon, too, and with it the chance to give thanks for a new addition to the family. Or you can nix the holiday tie-in altogether and simply use the sights and sounds of the season to build a beautiful announcement, be it with autumnal baked goods, copious gourds, or some spooky ghouls (Hint: “It’s a ghoul!”). There are all kinds of ways to embrace this cozy time of year for perfectly picturesque baby announcements. So pop on some fuzzy slippers, pour yourself a cup of tea, and start brainstorming with this list.
1. Little Pumpkin
2. Autumnal Vibes
3. Digital Download Fall Wreath
What did we do before Etsy? Thanks to the website's remarkable makers, today you can easily order up a gorgeous fall baby announcement as a digital download perfect for posting to social media. Sure beats the old days of trying to mock something up using clipart!
4. Turkey in Mommy's Oven
5. Puppies and Parks Baby Announcement
Can't decide what to do for your announcement? When in doubt, ask a photographer. They do these shoots all the time, so they're a wealth of ideas. For instance, check out Carissa Wilburn Photography shoot with this cute couple and their pups with the beautiful fall background of California's Corriganville Park.
7. Witchy Announcement
8. Baby Bike Announcement
9. Pumpkin No. 2
10. Thankful to Become A Big Sister
Etsy vendor Marie's Digital Designs makes printable signage so you don't have to sweat using the magic markers to make just the right poster board. Using her services, you can tailor your message, font, and design.
11. 6 Foot Rule Announcement
12. Little Boo Due
There's never a better time to pull out the word "boo" than with an October pregnancy announcement. This onesie says it all and gives your family a preview of what's to come.
13. Fire Side Surprise
This Cassandra Tribbet Photography shoot screams fall, literally. It's got the fire burning bright, the ultrasound in the background, and big sis totally shocked by the news that she has twin siblings coming soon.
14. Balloon Message
15. Balloon Bundle Alert
There's something about the simple inclusion of a balloon message (especially those with a soft, subtle hue) that work especially well with fall pregnancy announcements, like this one from photographer Amy Britton.
16. Solo Portrait
17. Thankful Wine Label announcement
You might be laying off the sauce, but you certainly will want to toast when you pass your parents a bottle of this perfectly fall pregnancy announcement wine. These labels from Vintage Lee Crafted can be printed at home so you can DIY your holiday surprise.
18. Orchard Smooch
Harvest season is all about reaping what you sew so an orchard makes a great choice for a baby announcement. Get a big sibling in on the look with a classic tummy kiss like this one from photographer Lauren Stewart.
19. Apple of Your Eye
Tell the world you're expecting with a wee little apple (the apple of your eye, of course) a la this clever shot from photographer Sarah Beth Sutter.