90 Day Fiancé fans witnessed a historic first on the show Sunday night: Eric forget his pants on his wedding day to Leida. Yep, that happened.

I won't mince words here — Eric and Leida's relationship is a bit concerning. Not only does Leida refuse to accept Eric's kids (she urged him to ditch child support, remember?), but the couple don't see eye to eye financially.

Oh, and I did I mention that Eric's daughter, Tasha, refused to attend their nuptials? “I’m sorry but I really don’t think I can go to your wedding," she told her dad after Leida kicked her out of the family's apartment, according to Soap Dirt.

Despite all of these major hurdles, the couple decided to go ahead with their wedding in Eric's native home of Wisconsin.

The hours leading up to the wedding were understandably chaotic, as most life-changing days tend to be. But the stressful situation was made worse by Eric's pants situation. Give me a second to explain here.

Shortly before the couple were set to exchange vows, Eric realized that he forget the bottom half of his suit. Cameras followed the groom as he walked around the hotel room in circles asking no one in particular, "Where are they?" Leida, as per usual, sported a non-impressed expression as she watched her future husband fumble around their hotel room for pants that didn't exist.

The jokes write themselves, folks.

Considering the whole no pants situation is pretty ridiculous, it's understandable fans are

More to come...