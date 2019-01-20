Many parents keep their baby's name a surprise until after their little one is born. Heck, many parents don't even decide on a name until after giving birth. But Jessica Simpson seems to be doing things a little differently. Based on photos from her gorgeous baby shower, fans think Jessica Simpson announced her baby's name early.

Simpson is currently expecting a third child along with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson. Saturday evening, the singer posted a slew of photos from her baby shower to her Twitter profile, her Instagram profile, and her Instagram story. Each image was captioned "Birdie's Nest," leading fans to believe that their new daughter will be named Birdie. How cute is that?

In two photos on her profiles, a neon sign reading "Birdie's Nest" is hanging on the wall above a pile of gifts. One of the pictures is of Simpson and her daughter, and the other features all the Simpson girls: Simpson, her daughter, sister Ashlee Simpson, Ashlee's daughter, and their mother Tina.

And then in Simpson's Insta story, she shared another shot with her daughter and friend CaCee Cobb, also featuring the "Birdie's Nest" sign in the background. Simpson also posted several photos of the party's setup — the table, the place settings, the flower arrangements, and more — to her story, each one captioned "Birdie's Nest." Zooming in on the menu in the place setting photo provides further insight. The menu reads: "A little Birdie told me... Stuff Your Beaks." I'm just glad I don't see chicken on the menu.

As one can imagine, all of these Birdie references have led fans to believe that Simpson and Johnson are going to name their baby Birdie. "I take it she’s calling her kid Birdie?" one fan commented on the photo of all the Simpson girls. "Omg is she naming that kid Birdie?!" someone else commented. Another fan provided further insight. "I was looking through old fashioned baby names and Birdie is actually an old name. I had no clue," they wrote.

If Simpson really is going with Birdie for her daughter, she won't be the first celeb to give her kid the unique moniker. According to TODAY, actress Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein named their daughter Birdie (and their other daughter got the equally-adorable name Cricket). Additionally, wrestler and Total Bellas star Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan named their daughter Birdie, since they were looking for a B name that was inspired by nature, as per People.

Back in September, Simpson and Johnson revealed they were expecting another kid. Simpson shared a photo of their children, Maxi and Ace, with a pair of black-and-white balloons, captioned "SURPRISE..." Later that day, she posted another image of the kids, surrounded by pink balloons, which presumably came from inside the black-and-white balloons, revealing that she was pregnant with a girl. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson captioned the photo.

It looks like Simpson had an absolutely stunning baby shower, filled with friends, family, and plenty of birdies (figuratively, of course). It will certainly be exciting to hear her official baby name announcement after her daughter arrives!