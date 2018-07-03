Jinger Vuolo is expecting her first baby any day now, and she's glowing. Which can't be easy in this terrible heat. But hey, the Duggar daughter has been beaming with love ever since she married husband Jeremy Vuolo, and perhaps even more so once she announced the two were expecting their first baby. Although Jinger always looks great, some people saw a recent photo of her on Instagram and thought she looked particularly pulled together. It was the hair, apparently. Turns out, quite a few fans think Jinger Vuolo dyed her hair while she's still pregnant, and of course there's a whole bunch of mixed feelings behind this decision no one even knows for sure that she made. So can we all agree to calm down for a sec?

The expectant mom took to Instagram alongside her husband Jeremy, brother John David, and his new girlfriend Abbie Grace. While the subject of the picture was meant to be about Jinger's brother and the woman he was courting, hence her photo caption, "His smile is a bit brighter these days. @johnandabbie," it turned back around on her. Especially her great hair, which I have to admit I looked at and simply thought, She looks nice.

But, it seems not all of Jinger's fans were impressed with her hair. Because they sensed she might have used hair dye.

Fans took to Jinger's Instagram feed to call her out for maybe using hair dye while pregnant. Why? Because some believed it might be harmful for her baby. "I had my last baby 2 years ago and the hospital gives out sheets and sheets of paper with information on it regarding safety during pregnancy," one fan wrote. "No smoking, no drugs, no alcohol, no raw fish, no dyeing hair, no secondhand smoke...etc the list goes on. Ammonia is a very toxic chemical to inhale and when any product is absorbed into your skin, it risks your baby. Those are facts."

Another chimed in, "They have midwives instead of doctors, so maybe they don’t know coloring your hair is not safe while pregnant."

There were more comments, with one follower actually trying to equate smoking meth with coloring your hair, which I truly hope everyone knows is not true.

Fortunately, there were plenty of Jinger supporters out there who were quick to point out that coloring your hair during pregnancy is not dangerous. "That is a myth... A few highlights isn’t going to hurt her or the baby.. Stop judging!" one fan commented. Another wrote, "a little research maybe...perfectly fine to the your hair during pregnancy."

For the record, according to the Mayo Clinic, dying your hair during pregnancy appears to be safe unless "your skin is infected or irritated, or if there is a break in your skin, you may absorb more of the chemicals in hair dye than usual." The Mayo Clinic website did note that there had not been a whole lot of conclusive research, however.

Additionally, Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice in New York City, told HuffPost that she believed it was safe as well. "It just does not stay in contact with your skin long enough to absorb into the blood stream in a way that is harmful to a growing fetus," Dr. Lamb told HuffPost in March. "My vote is that hair dye is completely fine."

So perhaps your best bet is to consult your obstetrician if you're considering hair dye, and don't consult an Instagram feed, right?

Lovely looking hair aside, Jinger is busy getting ready for her baby girl to arrive in Laredo, Texas, where she relocated after marrying husband Jeremy from the Duggar family in Tontitown, Arkansas. She just shared a super sweet maternity photo shoot that she and Jeremy had done in preparation for their baby, and is now entering her final few weeks of pregnancy before her baby arrives. I feel like those few highlights she might have in her hair are not exactly the most pressing thing on her mind right now, nor are the personal opinions of her fans.

Right now, she's probably getting the baby's nursery finished up. Trying to stay cool. I hope she's eating all the food, because that's probably one of the best things about being pregnant.

And finally, I hope she does see some of the nice compliments she got on Instagram and ignores the naysayers. As my mom always said, they just want attention.