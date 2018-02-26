Food texture issues can arise suddenly. If a child tries a new food and strongly dislikes it, she might decide that she now hates all foods that share its texture and start avoiding the whole category. "This can quickly become a habit and a somewhat automatic response from the child to say they don't like it, or to spit it out," explains Justine Roth, MS, RD, in an email interview. "When it gets more severe they won't even try things anymore."

Some kids develop issues with textures because of an "oral motor feeding delay," Roth expains. In the most common cases, the delay causes difficulty when a child tries to move her tongue from side to side, pushing food onto the sides of her mouth to chew. Unable to chew easily, she might begin to avoid certain textures that she struggles to break down. "This can lead to a defense mechanism of gagging, spitting out, or pocketing the food in their cheeks and not swallowing it," says Roth.

Sensory processing issues can also cause trouble with textures, and they can be difficult to diagnose. If you suspect your child is struggling with sensory processing in all aspects of her life — not just eating, but also playing, getting dressed, and interacting with the outside world — consult your doctor.

"If it's sensory-related, you’ll likely need an occupational therapist (OT) to be involved," says Roth. "They will have strategies for navigating through which issue they are experiencing. Usually foods are introduced in a step-wise process," as in exposure therapy.