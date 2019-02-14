Stocking up for a baby on the way? First off, congratulations... and second off, brace yourself. Walk into any baby store and you'll feel like you need to win the lottery and rent out a warehouse for all these supposed "new baby necessities." Romper's official baby registry for expecting parents narrowed down the items that new mamas have used and loved – or desperately wish they had. Even better: These items are on sale, but only until this Friday, February 15. Romper readers can save some major cash using these exclusive discount codes on the some of the cutest, most essential baby gear that all new parents can benefit from.

So, what stores are included? Right now, there are live codes for baby gear retailers and brands that are sure to become your favorites: Spearmint Love, The Tot, Oli & Carol, Puj, June & January, Goumi, Amma, Baby Brezza, Miku, and Babyletto. In other words, you can save cash on clothing, pacifiers, bath time accessories, nursing apparel, nursery furniture, baby monitors, and more. Just use the exclusive Romper discount codes at check-out to get anywhere from 10 to 25 percent off, depending on the retailer, and they all end on Friday. Seriously, what are you waiting for?

The Tot The Tot sells curated, mostly elevated, products for moms and expectant moms, including everything from nursery must-haves to beauty products to matching family outfits. You can get 10 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER10 right now (sale and certain gear or special items are excluded). Diaper Pail $80 Ubbi You may not put a whole lot of thought into your diaper disposal method... that is, until your nursery stinks and you can't get the smell to budge. The Ubbi Diaper Pail is designed with power-coated steel, rubber seals, and a sliding lid to minimize escaping odors and avoid absorbing any odors itself. Plus, you don't need to buy any special bags for this one – the Ubbi Diaper Pail uses standard trash bags or reusable cloth liners. See On The Tot Wipes Dispenser $20 Ubbi The Ubbi wipes dispenser lets parents easily pull a single wipe at a time, which is super helpful when you've got one hand on a squirming baby. It fits a standard package of wipes, and the dispenser's rubber seal keeps wipes moist. See On The Tot

Puj The goal of retailer Puj is to "simplify parenthood" through expertly-designed products. In particular, they want to make bath time easier for babies, kids, and parents alike. With code ROMPER20, readers can currently take 20 percent off all Puj products, from tubs to towels. Infant Tub $45 Puj The Puj Tub is made of soft foam that can turn virtually any sink into a safe, comfortable bath tub for your newborn. The design of the tub is ingenious: magnets hold the tub in the desired shape during bath time, and it flattens out for easy drying and storage afterwards. See On Puj

June & January For apparel basics for babies to kids, look no further than June & January. With a bold, bright aesthetic, this company embraces the colorfulness of infancy and childhood. Use code ROMPER20 to get 20 percent off everything through Friday. The Newborn Top $19 June & January There is a time and place for onesies, but kimono-style tops make changing baby a breeze. Plus, they're ideal when baby's umbilical cord is still intact during their earliest days. This must-have basic comes in every color of the rainbow and a handful of patterns, so you can get one to match everything. See On June & January

Goumi Not only are Goumi products super soft, organic, and naturally antimicrobial, the company goes above and beyond by donating 10 percent of all profits to their various non-profit partners, including India Partners and Solid Ground International. Right now, take 20 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER20. Stay-On Baby Mittens $14 Goumi Babies seem to be on a mission to scratch themselves, no matter how frequently you file their nails. Goumi's Stay-On Mitts come with velcro at the wrist to guarantee they stay on, no matter how much your little one squirms. They come in a variety of prints, as well as preemie sizes. See On Goumi

Amma The brand Amma was created with the purpose of celebrating all aspects of motherhood. Their apparel for mom is stylish while being functional and versatile, and you can take 20 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER20. Cocoon $80 Amma The Cocoon makes breastfeeding and pumping in public not only comfortable, but stylish. The organic cotton shawl provides total coverage while still being breathable, lightweight, and even allowing baby to see out. See On Amma

Baby Brezza Baby Brezza prides itself on saving parents "30 minutes a day for years." Their products range from food prep to bottle cleaning devices, and the code ROMPER25 will save you 25 percent sitewide right now. One Step Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer $100 Baby Brezza Sterilizing bottles can be... a process. This sterilizer and dryer claims to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs, and works with all brands of bottles and accessories. Your time is much better spent snuggling with baby or, if you're lucky, sleeping. See On Baby Brezza