Stocking up for a baby on the way? First off, congratulations... and second off, brace yourself. Walk into any baby store and you'll feel like you need to win the lottery and rent out a warehouse for all these supposed "new baby necessities." Romper's official baby registry for expecting parents narrowed down the items that new mamas have used and loved – or desperately wish they had. Even better: These items are on sale, but only until this Friday, February 15. Romper readers can save some major cash using these exclusive discount codes on the some of the cutest, most essential baby gear that all new parents can benefit from.
So, what stores are included? Right now, there are live codes for baby gear retailers and brands that are sure to become your favorites: Spearmint Love, The Tot, Oli & Carol, Puj, June & January, Goumi, Amma, Baby Brezza, Miku, and Babyletto. In other words, you can save cash on clothing, pacifiers, bath time accessories, nursing apparel, nursery furniture, baby monitors, and more. Just use the exclusive Romper discount codes at check-out to get anywhere from 10 to 25 percent off, depending on the retailer, and they all end on Friday. Seriously, what are you waiting for?
Spearmint Love
Browse Spearmint Love's website at your own risk. Seriously, from their clothing to toys to decor, their stuff is downright adorable. Right now, you can use code ROMPER20 for 20 percent off sitewide.
How much time will you (or have you) wasted disinfecting binkies that your little one drops, over and over (and over)? The Pop Pacifier is your solution. When the pacifier falls, the nipple pops into a safe little silicone bubble, protecting it from nasty germs living on the floor.
This 100 percent cotton muslin changing pad cover comes in a ton of different colors and fun patterns – I'm personally a fan of the palm leaves, lemons, and garland patterns. It's super soft, elasticized to fit your standard changing pad perfectly, and machine washable. Go for something neutral, or grab some fun patterns that will make a statement in your nursery.
This darling security blankie comes in several different versions, including this fawn, a bulldog, and even a llama. Made of a polyester microfiber that's described as "cashmere-like," your babe will love cuddling their sweet animal friend. Just make sure to never forget it for nap time... ever. Actually, it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on three or four now while they're on sale. Trust, you'll end up buying that many anyway.
The Tot
The Tot sells curated, mostly elevated, products for moms and expectant moms, including everything from nursery must-haves to beauty products to matching family outfits. You can get 10 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER10 right now (sale and certain gear or special items are excluded).
You may not put a whole lot of thought into your diaper disposal method... that is, until your nursery stinks and you can't get the smell to budge. The Ubbi Diaper Pail is designed with power-coated steel, rubber seals, and a sliding lid to minimize escaping odors and avoid absorbing any odors itself. Plus, you don't need to buy any special bags for this one – the Ubbi Diaper Pail uses standard trash bags or reusable cloth liners.
The Ubbi wipes dispenser lets parents easily pull a single wipe at a time, which is super helpful when you've got one hand on a squirming baby. It fits a standard package of wipes, and the dispenser's rubber seal keeps wipes moist.
Oli & Carol
Oli & Carol makes natural rubber toys that mamas can feel good about handing their babies. Made from 100 percent pure rubber, all of their products are hygienic, mold-free (yes, that is something you need to think about), safe to chew, and ideal for soothing gums during teething. Take 20 percent off your order using the code ROMPER20.
All rubber duckies are cute, but they're not all created equal. Many of these bath toys come with holes in them that allow bacteria and mold to enter... which inevitably means nonstop bleaching and disinfecting for mom. This monochrome version is hole-free, hand-crafted, and naturally dyed, meaning mom can relax.
Puj
The goal of retailer Puj is to "simplify parenthood" through expertly-designed products. In particular, they want to make bath time easier for babies, kids, and parents alike. With code ROMPER20, readers can currently take 20 percent off all Puj products, from tubs to towels.
The Puj Tub is made of soft foam that can turn virtually any sink into a safe, comfortable bath tub for your newborn. The design of the tub is ingenious: magnets hold the tub in the desired shape during bath time, and it flattens out for easy drying and storage afterwards.
June & January
For apparel basics for babies to kids, look no further than June & January. With a bold, bright aesthetic, this company embraces the colorfulness of infancy and childhood. Use code ROMPER20 to get 20 percent off everything through Friday.
There is a time and place for onesies, but kimono-style tops make changing baby a breeze. Plus, they're ideal when baby's umbilical cord is still intact during their earliest days. This must-have basic comes in every color of the rainbow and a handful of patterns, so you can get one to match everything.
Goumi
Not only are Goumi products super soft, organic, and naturally antimicrobial, the company goes above and beyond by donating 10 percent of all profits to their various non-profit partners, including India Partners and Solid Ground International. Right now, take 20 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER20.
Babies seem to be on a mission to scratch themselves, no matter how frequently you file their nails. Goumi's Stay-On Mitts come with velcro at the wrist to guarantee they stay on, no matter how much your little one squirms. They come in a variety of prints, as well as preemie sizes.
Amma
The brand Amma was created with the purpose of celebrating all aspects of motherhood. Their apparel for mom is stylish while being functional and versatile, and you can take 20 percent off sitewide using the code ROMPER20.
Baby Brezza
Baby Brezza prides itself on saving parents "30 minutes a day for years." Their products range from food prep to bottle cleaning devices, and the code ROMPER25 will save you 25 percent sitewide right now.
One Step Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
Sterilizing bottles can be... a process. This sterilizer and dryer claims to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs, and works with all brands of bottles and accessories. Your time is much better spent snuggling with baby or, if you're lucky, sleeping.
Miku
Peace of mind is priceless, and that's what Miku delivers. Created by engineers and parents, Miku offers cutting-edge baby monitors that will keep baby safe and mom and dad relaxed. Take 10 percent off using the code ROMPER10.
The Miku baby monitor was designed by military engineers and allows you to track your child's breathing and sleeping patterns, monitor their temperature, and, of course, give you a visual of your baby at all times. Even better, it'll continue working even if your Wifi goes down.
Babyletto
Babyletto is your one-stop shop for creating a modern nursery. Not only are their products safe and eco-friendly, they're affordable. Even more so now, since Romper readers can take 15 percent off all orders of $500 or more with code ROMPER15 until February 15.
Never underestimate the importance of a comfy glider during middle of the night feedings. This modern swivel glider and ottoman comes in three different colors (grey tweed, white linen, and coal grey) is both stylish and practical in any nursery set-up.
Hudson 3-Drawer Changer Dresser With Removable Changing Tray
The Hudson Dresser is a changing table, dresser, and storage cabinet in one. The modern dresser pairs with the Hudson Convertible Crib, and comes in three different finishes – including two with including three two-tone versions! The changing tray is removable so it can grow with the child, and the included anti-tip kit keeps your little one safe and sound.
Gelati 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
Unless you want to buy a new bed for every new stage of your child's live, get a convertible one. This 4-in-1 option goes from crib to daybed (you'll need a conversion kit to take it from toddler bed to daybed way down the line). Colorful legs (in mint, yellow, black, navy, grey, and pink) can be purchased separately, making your baby's bed next-level cute.