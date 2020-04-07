To help families during these tough and uncertain times, Sesame Workshop has released over 100 free Sesame Street e-books through its Caring For Each Other initiative. Between The ABCs of Cookies with Cookie Monster and How To Be A Grouch with, of course, Oscar the Grouch, your kids are sure to love this free selection.

Parents and children now have access to 110 free Sesame Street e-books through all major downloading platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play, and Kobo. Along with everyone's favorite residents of Sesame Street — Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and more — books about everything from math, the alphabet, animals, and music are up for grabs completely free.

"Sesame Street is there for children and families whether it’s a sunny day or a stormy one, and unfortunately many families are facing unprecedented challenges right now," Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement. "Through Caring for Each Other, we’re committed to supporting families for the duration of this crisis and beyond — equipping them with the tools they need to get through this together and look to the future with hope and optimism."

The Sesame Street website has the books conveniently sorted into the various platforms to help parents choose through their desired channel. For example, through Amazon you can find a festive title, The Great Easter Race!. And, of course, there are a ton of books centered around Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and other members of the Sesame Street group.

Caring For Each Other, along with providing more Sesame Street e-books than you could read in a lifetime of quarantine, offers parents a load of resources for at-home learning, including weekly activity ideas to do as a family and informational videos on staying home, how to correctly wash their hands, and safe sneezing and coughing.

Families are looking at many more long days inside in the coming months, but that doesn't mean that fun and learning has to end. Access the free content from Sesame Workshop and get to reading.