If your childhood was anything like mine was, then you probably grew up hearing all the scary stories and urban legends surrounding the supposedly unlucky date of Friday the 13. The concept that that day somehow causes a person to incur bad fortune has permeated pop culture so much that there has even been a movie (plus many sequels and questionable crossovers) with the same title. If your due date happens to be around that time frame, then you'll probably be interested to learn about old wives tales about being born on Friday the 13. Who knows? Maybe being born on this colloquially cursed date might not be so terrible.

Sure, there's plenty of folklore that used to link unexplained events or natural phenomenon with a person's actions or a certain date. But, despite what "Flat Earth" folks would have you believe, many of these long-held beliefs have since been debunked by modern science. But even so, it's interesting how these old wives tales and superstitions tend to still hold meaning today. Maybe it's because everyone loves a good mystery — and nothing is as mysterious or miraculous as giving birth. So, no matter where your personal beliefs land on the matter, you can discover some of the more odd myths (and their origins) about babies born on Friday the 13.

1 They Have Good Luck Giphy The concept of coordinating a specific act (such as, step on a crack) with a specific outcome (break your mother's back) is nothing new in the old wives tale world. Still, it's interesting to learn about how previous generations had a superstition for just about anything — down to how your dress a newborn. For example, in the 1903 second volume of the Encyclopaedia of Superstitions, Folklore, and the Occult Sciences of the World, it's noted that a baby born on a Friday will have good luck — but only if it is put into new clothes. Though the origins are a bit murky, the explanation could be as simple as wanting to dress your child in something special and new on the day they're born.

2 They're A Hot Mess Giphy The digits may be synonymous with bad luck, but how does it affect babies born on that day? "The number 13 is seen as unlucky in the West because it suggests disorder and excess," Peter Hewitt from the Museum of Witchcraft and Magic said on Cornwall Live. Hewitt further explained there are certain historical events which contributed to the number having a negative connotation. For instance, people believed, "Judas was the thirteenth disciple and the betrayer of Jesus," and, "in 1662 the Scottish witch Isobel Gowdie said that she practiced magic in a group numbering 13," Hewitt further explained. So is there any truth to the old wives tales that babies born on Friday the 13 are chaotic and lack self-control? To me, that just sounds like it could describe any newborn.