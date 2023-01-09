Whether you’re superstitious or just a little ‘stitious, Friday the 13th is no doubt a day that brings thoughts of spooky vibes, bad juju, and the potential for danger to the forefront of most minds. So, if your baby’s due date falls on this unlucky date, you can either fret about it (and maybe ask to be induced early?) or just roll with it. If you love a theme and aren’t afraid to embrace the scare-factor of the day, these Friday the 13th baby names are especially fitting for your little bundle of nightmares.
Between urban legends and creepy folklore about avoiding black cats that cross your path and not walking under ladders to evade certain doom, it makes sense that parents of Friday the 13th babies might feel a bit iffy about willingly choosing a baby name linked to the day. Reassuringly, old wives’ tales about babies born on Friday the 13th actually point to these children being lucky and even sweet — if not a bit chaotic — so things aren’t as bad as they may initially seem.
Inspired by superstitions, pop culture, movies, and the general eerie ethos surrounding the date, one of these Friday the 13th baby names could be the perfect pick for your little one.
Whether you pick a name with just enough spook factor to make the connection to the date or go with a Friday the 13th-inspired baby name that’s super on-the-nose with regard to superstitions, these names might just inspire your kid to love horror movies and black cats one day. (Or, at least help them not be so scared of them eventually.)