Friday The 13th Captions & Movie Quotes To Spook Up Your Feed

You guys. It's time. Friday the 13th is here. Hello, is your hair standing up on the back of your neck, too? It's the ultimate spooky-sounding night, and these Friday the 13th captions and movie quotes for Instagram are really going to hammer it home for you and your feed.

I am superstitious. I can say it without a trace of shame or embarrassment because y'all, I'm not about to get cursed trying to act cool. While I won't move across the street if a black cat crosses my path, I will avoid walking under ladders, putting shoes on the table, and I always toss salt over my shoulder when I spill it. Who doesn’t need a little good luck now and then? Plus, I'm half-convinced that those superstitions keep this world spinning on. What would happen if everyone pretended like superstitions didn't exist and went all willy nilly on some broken mirrors? Chaos, that's what. At least, that’s what I suspect. Have I ever told you about the time I dropped my grandmother's hand mirror and literally wrote in my diary that I was counting down the days until those seven years of bad luck were up? If you are too, these Friday the 13th captions and movie quotes for Instagram are just for you.

1 Friday the 13th captions Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images Steer clear of Camp Crystal Lake this evening.

Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever.

Happy Friday the 13th. Don't walk under any ladders, don't break any mirrors, don't spill any salt, don't open an umbrella indoors, don't pick up a penny facing down, and don't walk by any black cats.

Friday the 13th, Friday the whatever — I'm just glad I don't have to pack a school lunch for tomorrow.

Get married on Friday the 13th. Then you'll always have something to blame it on.

2 Friday the 13th quotes for Instagram "His name was Jason... and today, is his birthday." — Pamela Voorhees, Friday the 13th

"You're going to Camp Blood, ain't ya? You'll never come back again. It's got a death curse!" — Crazy Ralph, Friday the 13th

“Pawnee’s an incredibly superstitious town. A traveling magician came through one time, and he pulled a rabbit out of a hat, and the mob burned him at the stake for being a witch. The year was 1973.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Rec

"I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — Michael Scott, The Office

"What the mind doesn't understand, it worships or fears." — Alice Walker

"There is superstition in avoiding superstition." — Francis Bacon

"Well, I was never in luck's way long." — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it." — Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, MacBeth

"Listen to them, the children of the night. What music they make!" — Bram Stoker, Dracula

Whatever you believe or suspect about luck — good or bad — on Friday the 13th, these Friday the 13th captions are sure to light up your Instagram feed.