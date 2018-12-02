Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade just welcomed their first child together, a little girl named Kaavia. While the happy couple married in August of 2014 and have been raising his sons from a previous relationship and one of Wade's nephews as a team, they struggled for years with infertility. The new mom has been open about her fertility issues, so one would think the arrival of her little girl would be met with pure support. Unfortunately not. Union was criticized after her daughter's birth for the most insensitive reason possible, and people really need to step away from their devices for a minute before deciding to put these sort of hurtful things out into the universe.

The Bring It On actress and her NBA basketball player husband welcomed their little girl to the world on Nov. 7 via surrogate. And this appears to be the reason some people have taken to her Instagram feed to criticize her; they don't want her "acting" like she gave birth to her baby. When Union initially shared her daughter's birth announcement on social media, she shared a picture of herself holding her daughter in bed and getting a little skin-on-skin time as Wade looked down at the two of them.

It was a lovely moment for the new mom, especially considering the difficult journey that brought her to that moment. The years of fertility struggles, three miscarriages, failed IVF treatments. And while many of her fans responded with total positivity and joy, there were a few who nastily took the time to ask why Union was laying in what looked to be a hospital bed with her new baby despite the fact that she used a surrogate.

I'm wondering the same thing surrogate is special and I'm happy for them but I was confused of why she has the look like she just gave birth sweating and all maybe its just for the photo

Don't get it, if she didn't gave birth why she is all dressed up like she was.

Union actually opened up to none other than Oprah Winfrey during a recent interview about people criticizing her, and she got intensely emotional about the hurtful comments, as per People:

I'm already getting choked up, it's really hard to let go.

The actress went on to share a throwback post from when Wade was getting a tattoo with their daughter's name on it and shared a personal reflection about what her fertility journey meant to her and her family on Instagram:

For lots of people/families who have been on their own fertility/family journey, hope can feel like a cruel joke that plays on repeat. You stop letting yourself get excited and you don't dare share any updates. You carry it all. It can feel isolating and depressing. You wonder if you're defective.

Unfortunately, this is the thing that happens when you don't take a beat before spreading insensitive vitriol on the internet; you've now damaged someone. You've hurt them at a time when they are feeling tender, and for no other reason than you were maybe, probably bored.

Fortunately for Gabrielle Union, however, she seems too overjoyed with her new baby to give these trolls too much credence.

