Gap Kids' Black Friday 2018 Sale Literally Could Not Get Any Better
Shopping for kids can be a pain, as I'm sure most of you know. Those little monsters are known to outgrow clothes a month after they get them, or they'll immediately spill something on brand new sweaters less than an hour after putting them on. My mom relied on Gap Kids for most of my clothes when I was growing up because the retailer offers looks for kids that are adorable and affordable, especially when they've got an epic sale going on, so she would've totally flipped if she saw the Gap Kids' Black Friday sales for 2018.
Gap is offering 50 percent off everything storewide both in-store and online from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26, which means all Gap Kids products will be half-off, even items that are already on sale. The store is adding on additional doorbuster sales too, including deals like socks for $3, pj pants for $15, and select sweaters for $20. The deals for kids clothes are insane, especially because Gap has garments in pretty much every category you can think of. Whether your little ones need pants, coats, or new underwear, you'll find it. In the words of Jonathan Van Ness, "Can you believe?"
All of the deals Gap Kids has for Black Friday this year are phenomenal, but read on for a few of the very best. Psst: click here to see what you should get for yourself.
1A Practical Puffer
$29
I still remember how cool (and warm) I felt wearing my Gap vest when I was a kid. Marked down from $58, you'll be happy to send your kiddo to play outside while you try to get ready for holiday festivities if they're wearing this insulated vest.
2Pants That Work For You
Boy's Straight Jeans with Stretch
$13
Originally $35, these classic Gap jeans are cute and sturdy enough to handle whatever shenanigans your little guy gets into. Fun fact: sizes 4-8 have a hook and bar closure so younger kids can get them on and off with no fuss.
3A Festive Polo
Boy's Poplin Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt
$10
I love that this plaid shirt is machine washable, and that you'll be saving $30 if you buy it during Gap's Black Friday sale. It's a great wardrobe choice for the family greeting card.
4Perfect Polka Dots
$13
My family is no exception to the matching holiday pajamas rule, and my parents definitely would've dressed my sister and I in this polka dot set. Originally $25, your little one will look precious and there's no reason not to wear it all year.
5The Key To A Good Night's Sleep
$13
Boys need comfy pj's too, so why not go with this striped set? The long sleeves will keep them warm, and you'll feel warm inside knowing you didn't spend $25 on them.
6A Simple Dress
Girl's Always On Essentials Dress
$9
If you've been searching for a nice and comfortable dress for your little one for the holiday festivities this year, the Gap has you covered. Originally $18, this dress is comfy, warm, and comes in nine different colors. You're welcome.
7Bottoms With Stretch
Girl's Leggings in Stretch Jersey
$9
Leggings are the ideal pants for active kids, and I'm loving the price for these (originally $17). Bonus: They have an elastic waist, so your ever-growing child won't be done with these before the holiday season is over.
8A Versatile Jacket
$20
This windbreaker will keep your kiddo toasty during those blustery winter days, and it can transition to a rain jacket for the warmer seasons. Originally sold for $50, you'll definitely regret not snagging one of these on Black Friday.
9The Most Fun Hat
Girl's Unicorn Sherpa Trapper Hat
$13
It's a warm hat with a unicorn horn and face on it, and you'll pay half the original price of $26. Need I say more?
10Feet With Flair
$7
These Star Wars socks will keep your kid's toes warm and make them feel like they have the coolest feet on the black. The three-pack is usually sold for $13, so you'll love the price too.
11The OG Hoodie
Girl's Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt in Fleece
$8
The sweatshirt that everyone wore at some point in their lives is still going strong, and the price has never been better. Usually sold for $30, you can get the hoodie in heather grey for just $8 during Gap's Black Friday sales.
12The Easiest Shoes To Wear
$10
Originally sold for $35, these sneakers are easy to slide into, and they'll keep your kiddo warm thanks to the sherpa-lining.
13The Cat's Meow
Girl's Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$4
This tee is too cute for words, and it's under $5 when it usually sells for $17. It comes in three colors at this price, so go crazy and get multiple at a price like this.