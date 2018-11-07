Shopping for kids can be a pain, as I'm sure most of you know. Those little monsters are known to outgrow clothes a month after they get them, or they'll immediately spill something on brand new sweaters less than an hour after putting them on. My mom relied on Gap Kids for most of my clothes when I was growing up because the retailer offers looks for kids that are adorable and affordable, especially when they've got an epic sale going on, so she would've totally flipped if she saw the Gap Kids' Black Friday sales for 2018.

Gap is offering 50 percent off everything storewide both in-store and online from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26, which means all Gap Kids products will be half-off, even items that are already on sale. The store is adding on additional doorbuster sales too, including deals like socks for $3, pj pants for $15, and select sweaters for $20. The deals for kids clothes are insane, especially because Gap has garments in pretty much every category you can think of. Whether your little ones need pants, coats, or new underwear, you'll find it. In the words of Jonathan Van Ness, "Can you believe?"

All of the deals Gap Kids has for Black Friday this year are phenomenal, but read on for a few of the very best. Psst: click here to see what you should get for yourself.

1 A Practical Puffer Girl's Puffer Vest $29 Gap Kids I still remember how cool (and warm) I felt wearing my Gap vest when I was a kid. Marked down from $58, you'll be happy to send your kiddo to play outside while you try to get ready for holiday festivities if they're wearing this insulated vest. SEE ON GAP KIDS

2 Pants That Work For You Boy's Straight Jeans with Stretch $13 Gap Kids Originally $35, these classic Gap jeans are cute and sturdy enough to handle whatever shenanigans your little guy gets into. Fun fact: sizes 4-8 have a hook and bar closure so younger kids can get them on and off with no fuss. SEE ON GAP KIDS

4 Perfect Polka Dots Girl's Print PJ Set $13 Gap Kids My family is no exception to the matching holiday pajamas rule, and my parents definitely would've dressed my sister and I in this polka dot set. Originally $25, your little one will look precious and there's no reason not to wear it all year. SEE ON GAP KIDS

8 A Versatile Jacket Boy's Jersey-Lined Windbuster $20 Gap Kids This windbreaker will keep your kiddo toasty during those blustery winter days, and it can transition to a rain jacket for the warmer seasons. Originally sold for $50, you'll definitely regret not snagging one of these on Black Friday. SEE ON GAP KIDS