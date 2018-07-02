Smart shoppers know that holiday sales are one of the best times to stock up on clothes, and Independence Day is one of the best times of the year to take advantage of serious bargains. Why pay full price for summer basics when you can snag the exact same pieces for half of what you would have paid a couple of weeks earlier? Right now, for example, you could theoretically build an entire summer wardrobe at the Gap without breaking the bank. So what should you get at Gap's 4th of July 2018 sale? There are so many options, it's hard to know where to start!

From cool, flirty dresses to breezy tops to sandals and hats and so much more, hundreds of styles are marked down up to 60 percent. That's pretty huge... but it gets even better. When you shop online with the code GO4TH, you'll get an additional 40 percent off, and if you add the code MOREFUN at the end of your order, you'll get an extra 10 percent off and free shipping, too. Is 4th of July your favorite holiday yet? (Shopping in the store has its benefits as well, since the clearance racks will be overflowing with items for $20 and under.) Other major chains are having sales this weekend too, of course, but for Gap fans this one is not to be missed. One thing's for sure: Whether you're shopping for yourself or your kids, online or in-store, you'll get your fashion fix virtually guilt-free. But be warned: Styles are selling out super quick, and some super popular items are already out of stock in most sizes, so get your shop on ASAP.

All these savings almost make you want to set off a bunch of fireworks in celebration!

1 Shirred Short Sleeve Top Shirred Short Sleeve Top in Linen Jersey Gap Just as practical as a plain old t-shirt except with way more personality, this top is marked down from $40 (a steal!) and is also available in grey stripe and white. Wear it with cut-offs for a casual day or dress it up with a skirt and strappy sandals. Buy Now

2 Girlfriend Twill Stripe Chinos Girlfriend Twill Stripe Chinos Gap Now's the time to replenish your supply of basic chinos: The extremely versatile pant ordinarily sells for $60! Wear these with literally anything, anytime, anywhere. Buy Now

3 Sleeveless Tie-Waist Shirtdress Sleeveless Tie-Waist Shirtdress Gap The perfect dress when you want to stay cool but still look put together and pretty, this easy-to-wear piece is less than half the original price of $70. Buy Now

4 Bunny-Tie Fit and Flare Dress Bunny-Tie Fit and Flare Dress Gap One of those indispensable dresses that's just as appropriate for a wedding as it is for a casual al fresco dinner, you'll save major bucks if you buy now (originally $70). This also has a cute bunny-tie detail at the cut-out back. Buy Now

5 Short Sleeve Smock Top in Clip Dot Short Sleeve Smock Top in Clip Dot Gap Super sweet and classic, this smock top is nice and loose (no fabric sticking to your sweaty back, hooray!), not to mention way cheaper than usual (original price: $50). Buy Now

6 Leather flip flops Leather flip flops Gap Reduced from $30, these fancy flip-flops also come in silver and black and are guaranteed to add a bit of glitz to even the most low-key summer outfit. Buy Now

7 Floppy Straw Hat with Metallic Detail Floppy Straw Hat with Metallic Detail Gap Stylish sun protection has never been more affordable: This wide-brimmed hat is marked down from $40 and has a metallic thread woven throughout that sparkles in the sunshine. Buy Now

8 Print Flutter Dress Print Flutter Dress Gap Flutter sleeves are pretty much the cutest thing ever on a little girl, especially on this confetti print dress. Available in sizes from 12M to 3 years, it's currently reduced from $25. Buy Now

9 Print Pocket Polo Print Pocket Polo Gap Little kids love sharks, and this fun print is even more appealing thanks to the brave scuba diver detail (look out, dude!). Available in sizes 12M to 5 years, this is marked down from $20. Buy Now

10 Sea Flutter Swim One-Piece Sea Flutter Swim One-Piece Gap If this bathing suit isn't the cutest thing ever... actually, never mind: It is the cutest thing ever. Plus, it's half off (original price $30). 0 to 24 months Buy Now

11 Print Swim Trunks Print Swim Trunks Gap Okay, to be fair, these crabby swim trunks are honestly just as cute as the whale one-piece above, and they're an amazing deal, too (original price: $20). Buy Now