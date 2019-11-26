Gap's holiday sales can generally be counted on for serious savings, and this year is no exception. Gap's Black Friday sales include doorbusters, huge discounts, and discounts on top of discounts (yes, really).

Between the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, various deals are being offered every day between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. From Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 2, Gap will be offering 50 percent off all items (except doorbusters) to in-store shoppers. Additionally, on Black Friday (Nov. 29), select stores will have extended morning hours and will be offering 60 percent off everything (excluding doorbusters) from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (hours vary so check the store locator to confirm your Gap's hours).

From Friday Nov. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 30, Gap will also be offering doorbuster deals, both in-store and online, which include select adult and kids sleepwear ($15 for adults, $8 for kids), select sweaters starting at $20 for adults and $15 for kids, select long sleeve tees starting at $12 for adults and $8 for kids, and cozy socks starting at $3 for adults and $2 for kids.

If you're more of an online shopper, don't worry, there are plenty of savings for you in addition to the doorbusters. From Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 30, shoppers will get 50 percent off plus an additional 10 percent off every item (excluding doorbusters) when they enter the promo code: BLKFRIDAY.

For Cyber Monday, which will run from Sunday, Dec. 1 through Wednesday, Dec. 4, Gap.com will be offering the same 50 percent off, with the additional 10 percent off deal on everything plus free shipping on all orders when you enter the promo code: CYBER.

'Tis the season for savings, as they say.

High Rise Jeggings High Rise Favorite Jeggings with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap | $70 $32 Available in Regular, Tall, and Petite sizes ranging from 24 inches to 35 inches. See on Gap These jeggings are designed with hidden smoothing panels at the front pockets and are made with stretchy denim. They feature the traditional button closure and zip fly as well as distressed detail around the ankles and pockets.

Kids Wool Coat Kids Wool-Blend Duffle Coat Gap | $108 $49 Available in sizes XS to XXL. See on Gap Kids will surely stay warm in this coat made with a soft wool blend (which means they won't complain that it's itchy). It has a plaid-lined hood and hidden zipper in addition to the buttons to keep cold air out. One thing to note, it's dry clean only.

Baby Sweater One Piece Baby Dot Sweater One-Piece Gap | $40 $18 Available in a range of sizes for babies from newborn to 18 months. See on Gap This knitted one piece features buttons at the shoulders to easily slide it over the baby's head, as well as along the inseam for swift diaper changes. It's 100 percent cotton and machine washable, so there's no need to fear an inevitable spit-up.

Wool Gloves Wool Gloves Gap | $40 $18 Available in sizes S/M or L/XL. See on Gap These wool gloves are available in camel brown, black, and grey. Each set features soft knitting, warm lining, and techtouch pads at the thumbs and index fingers for smartphone use. They are also machine washable (but need to lay flat to dry).

Toddler Glitter Rainbow Shoes Toddler Glitter Rainbow Sneakers Gap | $50 $23 Available in toddler sizes 5 through 11. See on Gap These sweet sneakers have a sturdy rubber sole to protect new walkers from slipping. They also have a tab at the back heel to make them easier to put on and the rainbow straps have hook and loop closure. Since they are made of faux leather, they can be wiped clean with a damp towel.

Toddler Dinosaur Jeans Toddler Dino Pull-On Slim Jeans with Fantastiflex Gap | $40 $18 Available in sizes 12/18 months through 4 years. See on Gap This is the perfect gift for any dino enthusiast aged one through five years old. These jeans are made from stretchy, soft denim and have drawstring ties at the waist for easy fitting throughout growth spurts. They can (thankfully) be machine washed, but delicate cycle is recommended.

Cable Knit Sweater Marled Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater Gap | $80 $36 Available in sizes XS through XXL (in regular; S-XL in tall; XS-L in petite). See on Gap This cozy knit sweater is available in either marigold yellow or oatmeal beige. It's made of primarily cotton with a cable knit pattern throughout. Best of all, it doesn't require a trip to the cleaners because it's machine washable (but lay flat to dry).