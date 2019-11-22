Every year, there is one retailer that stands firm in waiting to decorate for the holidays and staying closed on Thanksgiving day: Nordstrom. Faithful patrons of the store are never shocked by this, but this year, the upscale retailer gave everyone an early present with a sneak peek at Nordstrom's Black Friday deals. For the first time ever, customers can preview 30 amazing deals, many of which will be available online as early as Nov. 27.

Overall, Nordstrom is staying quiet about the bulk of their Black Friday sale, but they promise that there will be more than 1,000 items discounted across the men, women, kids, beauty, and home departments. Plus, many of the store's biggest names will be included in the sale, like UGG, MAC, AG Jeans, North Face, Madewell, Topshop, and Spanx.

Nordstrom's preview includes deals from across the store. Select colors of the Sam Edelman 'Petty' boot will drop from $130 to $78, certain shades of The North Face's toddler and girl-size Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Heatseeker Jacket will be cut down to $68, some colors of the Marc New York men's Holden Water Resistant Down & Feather Fill Quilted Coat will be reduced to only $130, and (maybe one of the best deals) select colors of the $600 nuna MIXX2 Stroller will drop down to $500.

All of the products listed in the sneak peek (and the ones that aren't) have limited quantity available, so timing is key if you want to grab one. New items will be added to the online sale on Nov. 27, Nov. 29, and Dec. 2. If you prefer the real-life thrill of Black Friday shopping, stores will be open for business at different hours, depending on their location, so be sure to confirm yours is open before you venture out (you can find your store using their locator).