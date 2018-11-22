Holiday shoppers come in a number of varieties. There are the Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Trotters, who don't mind running out after their huge dinner to catch the malls when they open in the early evening. There are the Black Friday Bravehearts, who set their alarm crazy-early and make it home by noon. Then there are the folks who kick back until after the weekend, then spend their morning snagging all the online deals. For these shoppers, Gap's Cyber Monday deals are one of the things that make the wait worthwhile.

Secretly, we all know that all is not lost, bargain-wise, if we can't bring ourselves to face the crowds and the parking wars in the 48 hours following the Big Feast. Truth to tell, you can find decent deals all during December if you stay alert. But there's something satisfying about being able to check off all or most of your holiday shopping list early on. It means you can spend the next four weekends enjoying everything the season has to offer — store window displays, concerts, museum exhibits, skating rinks, Hallmark Channel movies, Starbucks' Caramel Brulee Lattes — anything but standing in line while sweating in your heavy coat, or frantically surfing online for items that aren't marked "No Longer Available."

But if you've got the time to park in front of the laptop or phone for a little bit on Cyber Monday (or even before), you'll be rewarded with a lot of check-offs on your gift list, and a not-too-depleted wallet. Because Gap is offering a ridiculously fantastic shopping deal: From now (yes, now!) until November 26, both Gap stores and Gap.com are offering 50 percent off their whole stock. "No Exclusions," is how they're putting it. So if you're reading this anytime before the end of Monday, you can scoop up the bargains without having to miss a moment of your family celebrations.

Not enough for you? Check this: Gap is also offering an additional 10 percent off all purchases bought online, on top of that half-off deal. Just use the code TREAT at checkout.

These are just a few of the craveable clothes you can score online for the holidays. Gap style and quality at a fraction of the cost, without having to interact with a single hostile shopper: how can you lose?

1 Cozy PJ Pants Dreamer Print Flannel Pants $35 $15 Gap Nothing says "winter holiday" than a fleecy pair of PJ pants with a penguin on them (unless it's a pair with a pattern in plaid, stars, hearts, or llamas, which are also options). And at this price, you could go all in and buy for the whole fam for an evening of twinsie TV-viewing. See On Gap

2 Cold-Weather Scarf Chenille Scarf $30 $9 Gap Need a can't-miss gift for your child's kindergarten teacher or a visiting aunt? This scarf is both fashionable and toasty, and you can't beat the 30 percent discount. See On Gap

3 A Layering Basic Longline Open-Front Cardigan Sweater $90 $35 Gap Winter is all about layering, and when the temps drop, you or the folks on your list will be glad to have a warm cardigan to wear with a T or henley. This blue hue goes with many colors (it also comes in oatmeal, white, and black). See On Gap

5 Girls' Puffer Coat ColdControl Lite Puffer Jacket $78 $39 Gap If you've already dug out your kids' winter gear from storage, you're probably realizing that what fit just fine last year is tight and gapping on them this year. Fortunately, there's tons of outerwear to choose from at Gap, including this lightweight puffer coat available in a variety of patterns. See On Gap

6 Holiday Dress Velvet Cinched-Waist Dress $45 $23 Gap If you have a daughter like mine, she's probably tired of the traditional taffeta-and-tulle holiday dress thing. Enter this chic number, which has the classic holiday touch of velvet with a more modern cut and feel. Plus, the discount slashes the already-reasonable retail price. Wins all around. See On Gap

7 Guys' Hoodie Vintage Soft Pullover Hoodie $40 $20 Gap If you've got a teen boy on your list, I've got just one word for you: Hoodie. And Gap has them in every style and color, whether your recipient prefers pullover, zip-up, bold colors or neutrals. At this price, you could buy two and let him alternate days for wearing them. See On Gap

8 Men's Mockneck Textured Mockneck Pullover Sweater $60 $30 Gap If your SO is like some guys I could mention, they leave a lot of their sweaters stuffed at the bottom of the drawer because the high neck bothers them unmercifully. To the rescue: This open-design mockneck, which offers all the style with none of the collar-pulling discomfort. You're welcome. See On Gap

9 Holiday Baby Set First Favorite Snowman Long Sleeve Bodysuit $35 $18 Gap For the newest member of the family, only the cutest first-holiday gear will do. This set more than fits the bill, but you could also get a set in a Rudolph pattern and dress your baby in holiday style every day leading up to Christmas. See On Gap

10 Jedi Jammies Star Wars PJ Set $45 $23 Gap The Claus is strong with this one. A must-have for the child in your life who can quote you chapter and verse on the Clone Wars and debate you on whether "The Force Returns" is really superior to "A New Hope." See On Gap