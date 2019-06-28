Summer wardrobes can be challenging. You want to look like you're living it up on a beach resort every day (you've always gotta be Gram ready), but you need clothes your family can sweat in without ruining. Luckily, the Great Gap Summer 2019 Sale features tons of stylish and breathable items that won't break the bank, so you should be all set for the rest of the season. Your followers won't know what hit them.

Gap is always a solid place to go shopping for the whole family, since their baby couture is just as fleshed out as their women's section and they offer casual and fancier looks. Whether you need everyday t-shirts or nicer dresses for work, they've got you covered, and their sale prices make their looks somehow even more enticing. The retailer is offering 40 percent off everything and up to 75 percent off markdowns for the Great Gap Summer Sale, giving you the opportunity to revamp your entire fam's wardrobe for a fraction of the cost.

The sale runs from June 28 to July 4, so I'd recommend using the weekend to get your shop on. And since the discount applies to literally everything, you'll definitely be able to get what you need. Read on for 15 items you can get under $20 during the sale, and get your new-clothes Insta caption ready.

1. Dress It Down Soft Slub V-Neck T-Shirt Dress $40 $19 Gap SEE ON GAP T-shirt dresses are a summer staple, because they keep you cool and cute in the hottest months of the year. This coral option is fresh, as its details like the curved hem and pocket transform the simple garment into a certified look. Keep it casual with sneakers, or dress it up with heels.

2. Baby Tank Baby Brannan Bear Tank Bodysuit $15 $10 Gap SEE ON GAP For the rare occasions you decide your kiddo should actually wear clothes in the summer, this tank bodysuit is a great option. The sleeveless design will keep them cool, and the snap seams will make diaper changing a breeze for you. Plus, the bear embroidered graphic is adorable.

3. Slip It On Kids Floral Drapey Dress $35 $14 Gap SEE ON GAP This floral dress can be your daughter's dressy go-to, since she'll look fancy without being uncomfortable. This silhouette is elevated, but the elasticized waist keeps growing kids in mind. Bonus for you: it's machine washable.

4. Polo, Please All Day Pique Polo Shirt $40 $18 Gap SEE ON GAP The aqua details and vented side panels make this an ideal polo for summer. It's also made with moisture-wicking properties, so guys don't have to worry about getting too sweaty when the kids want another piggyback ride. It can transition from work to play in a snap.

5. Shorts Season Toddler 5-Pocket Shorts In French Terry $20 $10 Gap SEE ON GAP Your little dude will be comfy and stylin' in these soft shorts. You can roll them up on the bottom for extra swag, and the elasticized waist will make sure they don't slip down while they play. They also come in a shark pattern.

6. Maternity Chic Maternity Ribbed Softspun Off-Shoulder Dress $60 $17 Gap SEE ON GAP This isn't the best dress for summer, but you'll definitely want to snag it while you can at this price, especially if you're expecting and due sometime in the colder months. The chic off-the-shoulder dress will be easy to throw on for work or parties, and it's made of jersey knit so you'll be comfortable even at your most pregnant.

7. Uhh, Khakis Kids Khaki Shorts in Stretch $27 $10 Gap SEE ON GAP Jake from State Farm would definitely buy these khakis for his kid, and you should, too, considering they're over 60 percent off. They're made with stretch to accommodate active wearers, so your little one won't have to change if they want to play. These are final sale, so grab 'em quick.

8. Sassy Suit Baby Graphic Bodysuit $15 $5 Gap SEE ON GAP Graphic bodysuits are always adorable, but the cheeky message on this one will make your little one even cuter (if that's possible). The pink color scheme pairs well with the star design, and the short sleeves will keep your baby cool. And it's 100 percent cotton.

9. Nursing But Make It Fashion Maternity Nursing Cami $20 $17 Gap SEE ON GAP Nursing tanks are a must, and I love that this one is machine washable and easy to take on and off. The gathered crossover styling is made with breastfeeding moms in mind, but I'd wear the empire waist design either way because it's such an easy and cute look.

10. Athleisure Aesthetic GapFit 5" Running Shorts $40 $19 Gap SEE ON GAP Active dudes will love these GapFit shorts, as they come with four-way stretch to enable as much movement as possible. They're made with all kinds of features to allow wearers to do whatever they need, like a zipper pocket in back for storing wallets and keys and built-in briefs. He'll keep 'em on all summer.

11. Tee Life Kids Pocket Short Sleeve T-Shirt $20 $8 Gap SEE ON GAP This tee is perf for summer because the soft knit is super thin. Your kiddo can whip it out for a chill pride look, or rock it for everyday wear. It's flexible.

12. Striped Success Mid Rise 3" City Shorts $35 $17 Gap SEE ON GAP You can wear these versatile shorts over and over again, since they're machine washable, but they'll still feel fun each time because of the fun pattern. They're great for casual errands, or you can dress them up with wedges and jewelry. Adding to cart ASAP.

13. Baby Shark Kids Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt $15 $8 Gap SEE ON GAP Get your kid geared up for the Baby Shark tv show with this jaw-some t-shirt. It feels beachy and fun, and it's just a good staple to have waiting in their drawers.

14. Polka Dot Perfection Toddler Print Bubble Shorts $15 $8 Gap SEE ON GAP These bubble shorts are a no-brainer for toddlers. They elastic cuffs are accompanied by an elastic waistband to accommodate diapers and pull-ups (or whatever phase of potty training they're in), and they'll love how the soft knit feels.