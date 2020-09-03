If your kid's pants are starting to look more like capris (RIP) and their feet are busting out of their shoes, it's time for some back-to-school shopping. Whether the young student in your home are attending school in-person or they'll be learning at home, the Gap's Labor Day 2020 sale is a great time to stock up on new clothes, jackets, and shoes that they'll wear all year long.

Many Labor Day discounts are really opportunities for stores to move their leftover summer inventory, but not this sale. The Gap Labor Day sale, which runs from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, offers 50% off markdowns in stores, and 40% off everything else in-store or online. That means you can get the latest fall and winter must-haves like cozy coats and boots for a steal of a price.

From reversible jackets for double the wear to Star Wars pajamas (which may just moonlight as school clothes on particularly chaotic mornings when you need the force with you) there's so much to choose from.

Read on for some of the best deals from Gap's Labor Day sale, and while you're there, don't forget to peruse the adult section because you're sure to find a few things you'll want to snag for yourself too.

1. Star Wars Pajamas StarWars™ PJ Set babyGap | $34.95 $20.97 Available In Sizes 12-18M-4Y see on gap Your little one may actually get excited for bedtime with these Star Wars-themed PJs. They're made of a soft jersey knit with banded cuffs on the sleeves and ankles, which helps prevent rolling. They can even pull off wearing the pieces separately during the daytime and no one will know you didn't change them out of their evening wear that morning.

2. Booties You'll Want To Borrow Kids Western Ankle Boots Gap | $54.95 $32.97 Available In Sizes 1-13 see on gap These ankle boots have a pointed toe and tiny heel to make little ones feel oh-so-grown-up. The rubber sole keeps these comfy, the ankle zip makes them easy to pull on and off, and the faux suede material is much easier to care for than the real thing.

3. A Hoodie With An Oversized Pocket Kids Woven Hoodie Gap | $39.95 $23.97 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on gap This eye-catching hoodie has a velcro-tabbed pocket big enough to hold a tablet or notebook, so kiddos can walk around hands-free. If they prefer more subtle colors, this terry knit sweatshirt also comes in a navy, plus it's made with moisture-wicking fabric so sweating is no biggie.

4. Three Jackets In One Kids 3-In-1 Jacket Gap | $128 $76.80 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on gap This jacket is adaptable even when your kid is not. A pink fleece vest zips into the soft canvas of the utility jacket. Worn zipped together, you have a coat fit for a frigid day, but the vest and shell can each be worn on their own for those in-between-season days.

5. A Printed Tunic Toddler Mix and Match Bow Tunic Gap | $16.95 $10.17 Available In Sizes 12-18M- 5Y see on gap Unicorn lovers will flip for this printed tunic that makes getting dressed fun. The elastic crewneck gives a little stretch as it goes on, and there are sweet bow details on the sleeves. If your kid isn't a fan of the mystical creature, this also comes in solid colors and other prints like leopard, stars, or a floral.

6. A Reversible Jacket Toddler Reversible ColdControl Max Puffer Jacket Gap | $78 $46.80 Available In Sizes 12-18M-5Y see on gap Whether the forecast calls for rain or shine, your little one will be covered with this reversible jacket. They can wear the fleece side out on cooler sunny days, and when it threatens to pour, the water-resistant, quilted shell will help shield them from the elements. Plus a zip pocket will keep all their random treasures (aka rocks) safe.

7. A Versatile Jumpsuit Denim Wide Leg Crop Jumpsuit Gap | $49.99 $9.99 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on gap You could buy this in the next size up and save it for next spring, or your child can layer a turtleneck or tee under this jumpsuit for a fun fall outfit. It's already marked down, so you'll get an extra 50% which is really an unbeatable deal.

8. The Softest Pajamas Baby Organic Footed One-Piece babyGap | $39.95 $10.99 Available In Sizes 5 lbs- 6-9M see on gap The soothing print and soft knit makes for a cozy night sleep, plus, this is a total steal of a price for organic cotton. A zip from chest to toe makes it so you don't have to wriggle your baby's head through a small hole, and that in itself is worth it.

9. Swim Trunks Kids Stripe Swim Trunks Gap | $24.95 $9.99 Available In Sizes, XS,M,XL,XXL see on gap It's nice to think that Labor Day seamlessly ushers in fall weather, but the truth is that temperatures can continue to soar in September. These drawstring swim trunks with an elastic waist have a little wiggle room to grow, plus these can double as lounge shorts (with pockets to boot).