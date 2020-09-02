It's clear to anyone who knows me that I'm typically a bit lazy when it comes to back to school shopping. Add in a pandemic and virtual school and I'm way behind this year. But, during the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale, I'm going to catch up in a big way. If you have also slacked on snagging new essentials for your kids, you're going to love the deals they have online now through Sept. 7.

The brand known for their snuggly soft cotton pajamas and high-quality kids basics has their entire selection of clearance merchandise on sale for an additional 30% off in honor of the upcoming three-day weekend. You can save big on items that are already marked down, and you may even wind up paying less for new Hanna Andersson attire than you would for an outfit at your favorite discount shop.

It isn't just sale clothing that you can score a great deal on this Labor Day weekend — new arrivals see a 40% discount. The quintessential Moon and Back collection featuring a plethora of tees, onesies, dresses, and other basics is also marked 30% off.

If your kids are doing school in their pajamas these days, this sale is especially good. You can also take this time to stock up on the basics or snag a cozy Halloween costume early. Take a look at some of the adorable looks you can get your hands on this year during the Hanna Andersson Labor Day sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Peanuts Sweatshirt Peanuts Crewneck Sweatshirt Hanna Andersson | $48 $17 Kids sizes 2 to 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Every kid needs a good go-to sweatshirt to throw on for chilly fall days. This Peanuts crewneck sweatshirt featuring a hugging Snoopy and Woodstock totally fits the bill. I honestly wish they made it in my size. Made from soft French terry with a vintage feel, this is a stellar sale look.

2. Baby Gift Set Moon & Back Baby Gift Set Hanna Andersson | $30 $21 Sizes for preemie through 6-12 months SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON A great deal on a head-to-toe baby wear set-up is hard to pass up, especially when it comes in five color choices. Whether you buy for your own baby or give the set as a gift, as part of the Moon and Back collection, you'll save 30% on this find.

3. Mixie Playdress Mixie Playdress - Positively Purple Hanna Andersson | $46 $28 Sizes 18-24 months to kids 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Purple stripes and unicorns on a comfy dress is basically a preschooler's dream come true. Add 40% off of this new Hanna Andersson arrival to the equation and you also have a deal that will make moms everywhere stock up on every single color that this Mixie Playdress comes in.

4. Core Shorts Core Shorts - Warm Khaki Hanna Andersson | $38 $11 Sizes 18-24 months to kids 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Here in south Texas, my boys live in shorts nearly year-round, and I stock up anytime I find great ones on sale. Hanna Andersson's Core Shorts have an elastic waistband with a drawstring and are made from cotton canvas. They're comfortable and they'll definitely hold up, even for the most active kiddos.

5. Art Tee Moon & Back Baby + Toddler Art Tee Hanna Andersson | $14 $10 Sizes 3-6 months to 3T SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON These Moon and Back Art Tees for babies and toddlers are absolutely adorable. Choose from artwork of a rocket, a caterpillar, a ladybug, a rainbow, and more on a soft shirt that will totally make your kid smile from ear to ear. You'll be smiling too thanks to the 30% discount on these tees during the Labor Day sale.

6. Short John Pajamas Moon & Back Short John Pajamas Hanna Andersson | $26 $18 Kids sizes 2 to 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Are you even shopping a Hanna Andersson sale if you don't buy at least one pair of discounted pajamas? Kids' Moon and Back Short Johns are discounted 30% and available in 16 color and print combinations. Choose from colorful stripes and starry backgrounds on these soft PJ shorts and shirt sets.

7. Wonder Woman Swimsuit DC Wonder Woman Two Piece Swimsuit Hanna Andersson | $50 $18 Kids sizes 2 to 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON I cannot get over how incredible this Wonder Woman swimsuit is. From the iconic WW across the top to the ruffled star-studded skirt, it's just too perfect. If it's still warm where you are, your little one can wear it this weekend. Otherwise, size up and save it for next year, but definitely take advantage of the sale price on this swimsuit.

8. Bobble Cardigan Bobble Cardigan - Golden Hour Hanna Andersson | $58 $35 Sizes 18-24 months to kids 12 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON A miniature cardigan is one of the most precious things a little girl can wear. If you're looking for the perfect topper for your girl's back to school outfits, look no further than this new Bobble Cardigan, marked down from $58 to $35. Made from cotton blend yarn, it's machine-washable so your kid can wear it over and over again.

9. Halloween Pajamas Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton - Skeleton Crew Hanna Andersson | $48 $35 Sizes 3-6 months to kids 14-16 SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Whether your kids are ready to get spooky in some Halloween pajamas with Frankenstein on them, or prefer for their PJs to double as costumes and want to dress up like a doctor, Hanna Andersson has you covered. Take 40% off their new arrival Halloween pajamas during the Labor Day sale.