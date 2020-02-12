Presidents' Day weekend 2020 starts with Valentine's Day and ends with a Monday off, so you have every reason to celebrate and shop 'til you drop. Gap's Presidents' Day 2020 sale is the perfect opportunity to save on your favorite essentials and give your wardrobe a refresh (hey, good excuse anyway!).

Literally everything online and in stores at Gap is set to be marked down by 30-50% through Feb. 18. You can shop Gap's selection of denim, work wear, comfy loungewear, and more over the long weekend to snag great deals. Additionally, all sweaters and tees are on sale for half off, so you can stock up on pocket tees, crew-neck sweaters, and classic cardigans — because you can never have enough cardigans (just ask Kate Middleton).

As if the sale prices this long weekend at Gap aren't already awesome enough, you can head to a Gap Factory store or shop their online selection for 40-70% off the brand's "exclusive value line" plus an extra 30% off clearance items.

Gap Factory sees deep discounts on denim and tees for adults during the Presidents' Day sale, but the kids' deals are absolutely stellar. Stock up on essentials for your little ones with $5 baby bodysuits, $6 mix-and-match kids and baby wear, and $7 graphic tees and leggings. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

1. Extra Long Cardigan Open-Front Duster Sweater Gap | $80 $40 Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, S-XL tall, XS-L petite SEE ON GAP This duster style hits below the knee and is available in regular, tall, and petite, so you don't have to worry about it being too short or too long. The soft-knit sweater is great for pairing with work wear when you need to stay warm in the frozen tundra that is your workplace, but it can also be styled casually with jeans and sneakers when you just want to look put together at school drop-off for once.

2. V-Neck Slub Tee Slub Stripe V-Neck T-Shirt Gap | $30 $15 Available in XS-XXL regular, S-XL tall SEE ON GAP A good slub tee is like the little black dress of casual wear. You can dress it up or down, pair it with jeans or leggings, and be ultra comfortable pretty much anywhere you wear it. This V-neck style from Gap has 3/4 sleeves, so it's perfect for transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring.

3. Toddler Mix & Match Dress Toddler Short Sleeve Dress Gap Factory | $25 $18 Available in sizes 12-18M- 5Y SEE ON GAP FACTORY The floral pattern on this adorable Gap Factory toddler dress totally evokes spring and is available in multiple colors with coordinating leggings. At 30% off, you can literally refresh your child's entire wardrobe with Gap Factory's mix and match collection.

4. Kids Graphic Tee Kids Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt Gap Factory | $15 $5 Available in sizes XS-XXL SEE ON GAP FACTORY My boys absolutely live in graphic tees. They're fun to wear and perfect for throwing a hoodie over in the spring or pairing with shorts in the summer. With graphic tees for kids at Gap Factory priced this low, I'm likely to buy as many of the designs as my kids decide that they like when we go shopping this weekend.

5. Onesie Three-Pack Baby Print Short Sleeve Bodysuit (3-Pack) Gap | $35 $17 Available in sizes from newborn to 18-24M SEE ON GAP Babies can never have enough onesies. The neutral color scheme and design of this three-pack of baby bodysuits are currently marked down to $17, which means each onesie costs less than $6. That's an absolute bargain for the quality and style you get from Gap baby clothing.

6. Ankle Legging Jeans Mid Rise Favorite Ankle Legging Jeans Gap Factory | $50 $25 Available in sizes 24-35 regular, 27-33 tall, 24-30 petite SEE ON GAP FACTORY The value of a great pair of jeans cannot be overstated, and that is especially true for this classic look from Gap Factory. Currently marked 50% off, you can snag these mid-rise, dark indigo, ankle-cut jeans for just $25.

7. Men's Logo Hoodie Gap Logo Full-Zip Hoodie Gap | $60 $32 Available in sizes XS-XXXL regular, M-XL tall SEE ON GAP Spring cleaning is on the horizon. If you plan to rid the man in your life's closet of all of those stretched out hoodies with stubborn stains that just won't budge, you're going to need to restock. You can't go wrong with this classic zip hoodie featuring the Gap logo.