Gianna Floyd lost her father at just 6 years old. In the immediate aftermath of his death in police custody, she's found herself thrust into the spotlight and people all around the country have reached out to offer condolences or donate money towards her future. Including Barbra Streisand, who has made Floyd's daughter Gianna a Disney stockholder.

On Sunday, an Instagram account for Gianna Floyd shared a photo of the little girl holding up a certificate announcing she was a Disney stockholder. "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the photo's caption reads.

Streisand's representative confirmed to CNN that the singer had gifted Gianna with the Disney stock. "We confirm the information in the recent Instagram by George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, concerning a gift to her from Barbra Streisand," the rep told the news outlet.

No word on exactly how much stock Gianna was gifted, but she was reportedly also sent some of the singer's performances. "I sent Gianna videos where I played a little girl in my first television special, singing kid songs, and my second special — a sequence with lots of baby animals," Streisand said through a spokesperson to The Guardian.

The singer and activist has spoken out about George Floyd's death, calling it a "modern lynching" in an Instagram post on June 1. Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

On June 3, Streisand went on to repost a video of Gianna Floyd saying, "My daddy changed the world."

Streisand isn't the only one to reach out to help Gianna in the wake of her father's death. Kanye West has offered to cover her college tuition, while Texas Southern University has offered her a full scholarship should she choose to attend that school after she graduates, according to CNN. Additionally, a GoFundMe page set up to help Gianna has raised more than $2.1 million. Her mother Roxie Washington shared a message of gratitude on the page, writing: "Our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude and we ask that you think of Gianna and the rest of our family as we suffer through this great loss."

Between having her college tuition paid for, a trust set up in her name, Disney stock, Gianna Floyd has been showered with support during what is surely an incredibly difficult time for her and her family.