Calling all parents of adorable babies! It's time once again to dig up the cutest photo of your little ones because Gerber is looking for 2020's spokesbaby. And, you never know, your child could be the one they're searching for to represent the brand this year.

Earlier this week, Gerber announced the launch of its annual Photo Search, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the contest. Parents or legal guardians of children ages birth to 48 months can submit their little one's photo and story for a chance to have their child serve as a Gerber ambassador for the year.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we’re extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we’ve celebrated and to continue Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," Bill Partyka, Gerber president and CEO, said in a news release. "We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us."

For 2020, Gerber has updated its entry process. Instead of including a hashtag on a photo posted via social media, parents will need to visit Gerber's online submission portal. There, you can read the official entry rules, fill out the form, attach your photo and/or video, and viola! You're entered.

Submissions will be accepted from now through Feb. 21.

In recent years, there have been a number of firsts when it comes to Gerber spokesbabies. The 2019 Gerber baby was Kairi Yang, the first spokesbaby of Hmong descent. (There are only about 126,000 people in the Hmong community, according to Good Morning America.) And in 2018, Lucas Warren became the first Gerber baby with down syndrome.

Will the 2020 Gerber spokesbaby mark another first for the Photo Search contest? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, start sending in those adorable photos, parents!