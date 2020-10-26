Proving it's never too early to teach children about the importance of participating in elections, supermodel and new mom Gigi Hadid voted with her newborn daughter beside her. But Hadid didn't just vote with her daughter. In many ways, she voted for her. The new mom told fans she cast her ballot with the country she wanted her daughter to grow up and see in mind.

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see," Hadid shared Sunday on Instagram alongside an "I voted" selfie and information regarding deadlines for early voting in each state.

Hadid welcomed her first child with One Direction's Zayn Malik in September. And while her daughter was certainly a large inspiration for how she voted, the fashion model noted Sunday on Instagram that she wasn't just thinking about her family when she cast her vote. Rather, Hadid said she cast her vote "not just for us [but] for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, and for a leader that is compassionate."

The model and new mom went on to encourage her followers to get out and vote. "You have a week and a half," she reminded them. "If you're voting early, I'm proud of you. If you mailed in your absentee ballot, I'm proud of you. And if you dropped it off at your county's Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site, I'm proud of you."

But while Hadid cast her vote early via an absentee ballot — according to Cosmopolitan, the supermodel has been quarantining in Pennsylvania near mom Yolanda Hadid — she made sure to let fans know she was proud of them for voting, no matter how they did it. "If you're going to the polls on November 3rd I'm proud of you," she wrote on Instagram. "Whatever your plan, I'm proud of you."

The selfie Hadid shared Sunday, which featured the supermodel in a t-shirt that said simply, "VOTE," is believed to be the first selfie Hadid has shared since giving birth, according to Elle.

Since welcoming their first child together in late September, both Hadid and Malik have opted to preserve their little girl's privacy. While the couple has shared a few photographs of their daughter's tiny hands, they've yet to reveal her name or her face. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik announced on social media Sept. 23. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

In announcing her daughter's arrival on Instagram, Hadid noted the newborn had already changed the couple's world. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she wrote. "So in love."

