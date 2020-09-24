Days after giving birth to her sweet baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared her first photo of her newborn daughter. And while it doesn't show her face or the new mom, the photo, as you probably expected, is just beautiful.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," Hadid captioned the gorgeous, simple black and white photo that shows her daughter's hand holding onto Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik's hand. "So in love."

Hadid's photo does not reveal any major details surrounding the birth of their daughter, like her name. But one thing is for sure: She is already so loved by both of her parents, who have been dating on-and-off since 2015, according to Vogue.

Malik took to Instagram where he shared a different black and white photo of their daughter's hand gripping his finger. "To try to put into words how I'm feeling right now would be an impossible task," he wrote. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we have together."

Fans have waited a long time to see these photos. Hadid confirmed her pregnancy during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in April after TMZ first reported that she was expecting a baby girl. Hadid told Fallon that while "obviously we wished we could have announced it in our own terms" the couple was "very excited and happy for everyone's well wishes and support."

It's safe to say that all of the people in Hadid's life have been very supportive of their little one. Hadid's mom, Yolanda, told Dutch news outlet RTL Boulevard in April that she was "excited to become Oma in September." "We feel very blessed," she added.

Hadid's sister, Bella, has showed her support for her on Instagram, sharing a photo of their "buns in the oven." And their dad, Mohamed Hadid even penned a poem for his grandchild-to-be, which he shared on Instagram earlier this month. "I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time," he wrote. "Know that grandpa's always here, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear."

I'm not crying, you are.

Hadid had kept much of her pregnancy private, choosing to only share a few photos with her fans. She explained her reasoning behind this during an Instagram Live in July. "Obviously, a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she said. "Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason I felt that it's not really something that I need to share a part from with my family and friends."

Hopefully she continues to share more about her little one now that her daughter has finally made her way into the world. Congratulations to the happy couple!