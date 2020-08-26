After keeping so much of her pregnancy private, Gigi Hadid shared photos from a maternity shoot and they are stunning.

"Growin' an angel :)," Hadid, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik this fall, captioned the first of many bump shots shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Wearing white and sheer ethereal looks in each shot, the black-and-white photos emphasize her bump's silhouette beautifully.

"Cherishing this time," Hadid captioned another photo from the shoot, which she shared was done back in July. "Appreciate all of the love and well wishes."

Hadid's maternity photos likely come as a pleasant surprise for many as the model hasn't shown off her bump on Instagram much and has chosen to not share much about her pregnancy over the past few months. During an Instagram Live session with fans in July, Hadid explained that she just wanted "experience" her pregnancy without worrying about how she looked.

"I just want to experience it," she said last month. "And I write in my journal a lot and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day in my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or something... You'll see it when you see it." And see it we did.

Before sharing these beautiful photos, Hadid's mom Yolanda told Dutch news outlet RTL Boulevard that her daughter is due in September, meaning that Malik and Hadid are just weeks away from meeting their little one.

Until then, it seems like Hadid has been enjoying her pregnancy cravings of everything bagels, but has also been missing one of her favorite hobbies, horseback riding.

While fans are surely eager to know more about Hadid's pregnancy, she said during her Instagram Live in July that she feels there are bigger things in the world to focus on right now. "Obviously a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant during a pandemic," she said at the time. "Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

As Hadid said about these photos, she's "cherishing" this special time in her life and getting to see a tiny slice of it was definitely a treat.