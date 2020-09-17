With her due date pretty much right around the corner, Gigi Hadid's sister Bella commemorated her pregnancy with an adorable, hilarious photo of the two both showing off their "buns in the oven." Gigi's, of course, is the first child she's expecting with boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Bella's is an ever relatable food baby.

"Two buns in the oven, except mine is from my burger and Gigi's is from Zayn," Bella captioned the photo of herself and her pregnant older sister, both smiling with their hands on their stomachs. "I love you both so freaking much — can'tstopcrying." The excited aunt-to-be revealed the photo of the two was taken in June.

Although Gigi hasn't shared many photos of her bump throughout her pregnancy and previously said during an Instagram Live that she just wanted to "experience" this chapter of her life, it looks like she enjoyed her younger sister's post as much as we did. The mom-to-be, who's expecting a little girl, commented on the photo with a few smiling emojis and a smiling emoji wearing a halo.

While it's unclear when exactly Gigi's little angel will arrive, she has hinted that she could be due in September, which could be any day now, or sometime in early October. And although the model has been coy about her due date, she has been open about her pregnancy cravings. Earlier in September, for instance, she shared that she was craving cupcakes from Sprinkles, supreme triple chunk brownies, and make-your-own ranch dip with carrots, on top of her desire for eating one everything bagel a day earlier in her pregnancy. And until Gigi's little girl makes her debut, it seems like the mom-to-be's sister will be ready to indulge in a burger craving with her whenever it strikes.