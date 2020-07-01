The coronavirus pandemic has made working from home a little tricky, especially when there are kids in the house. That's why parents everywhere can't stop watching a recent video of a little girl hilariously interrupting her mom's BBC interview on Wednesday.

Although many moms and dads have been juggling their kids and working from home since March, this adorable video shows that it's OK if things haven't gotten easier over the past four months. Hey, this stuff happens — and if your kid has crashed your Zoom meeting (or live TV appearance), you're not alone.

Dr. Clare Wenham, an Assistant Professor of Global Health Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, appeared on the BBC on Wednesday to talk about the coronavirus in the United Kingdom. During this appearance, Wenham talked about data sets related to the coronavirus that the government had not shared with local authorities in one city, according to the Evening Standard. But Wenham was just a little distracted while she talked to BBC journalist Christian Fraser — her daughter, Scarlett, wanted to get in on the interview, too.

Scarlett can be seen playing with a picture of a unicorn, putting it on different shelves on a bookcase in the background of the interview. Fraser then asks Wenham what her daughter's name is, prompting Scarlett to do the same. "Christian, I'm just deciding where Mommy wants it to go," she explained. "Mummy, where do you want it to go?"

Wenham and Fraser were able to laugh about Scarlett's adorable appearance. And Fraser was able to help Scarlett decide what shelf to put the picture on, telling her it looks much better on the bottom one. "It's a lovely unicorn," he said.

People on Twitter are applauding Wenham and the BBC for this realistic look into the life of a working mom. "This is how real life looks like," one user tweeted. "Wonderful to see the realities of home working for parents," another user tweeted. "And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and talking to the child, too."

This isn't the first time a kid has crashed their parent's interview on the BBC. In 2017, Professor Robert Kelly and his family went viral after his two kids and wife made a surprise appearance during his BBC interview. Three years later, Kelly told the BBC that working from home isn't easy, especially during a global pandemic. "I mean, it's been tough for us, I mean as you can see it's very difficult," he said. "We're fighting with them all the time, they've got nothing to do, they're climbing the walls. It's just really, really, tough."

Although Wenham's interview might have not gone according to plan, it didn't seem like Fraser minded at all. "This is the most informative interview I've done all day," he joked.