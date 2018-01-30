'Glee' Star Mark Salling Has Died Of An Apparent Suicide At 35 — REPORT

On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Glee star Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide at the age of 35. Glee fans might remember Salling from his role as the bad boy singer/football player Puck. The actor was reportedly found at the Los Angeles River near his home in Sunland. Romper's request for comment from the LAPD was not immediately returned.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office had not officially confirmed Salling's death as of Tuesday afternoon, as Page Six reported they were trying to contact his next of kin first. However, Us Weekly has confirmation from the LAPD that Salling has died.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to Us Weekly. His sentencing hearing was scheduled to happen in March, where he was expected to serve between four to seven years in prison as part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors in October. Salling's attorney, Michael Proctor, released a statement to People at the time regarding Salling's conviction:

Mark is focused on accepting responsibility and attempting to atone for his conduct.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Proctor confirmed Salling's death on Tuesday afternoon by releasing a statement to People on behalf of the actor's family:

I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.