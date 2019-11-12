Graco's Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Car Seat Deals Are Major

Graco is getting in on the Black Friday sales action, offering deals on three car seats for some seriously substantial savings. Starting on November 24, Graco's Black Friday and Cyber Monday car seat sales in 2019 will get you up to $100 off select popular styles.

Both the Grows4Me 4-in-1 Car Seat and the Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat are 40% off for Black Friday from November 24 through December 7. Use code CYBER at checkout to see your savings of $80-$100. The offer is only valid at gracobaby.com. And as part of their Cyber Monday sale, Graco's 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat is $100 off using the same code CYBER at gracobaby.com. This specific deal runs from December 1 through December 7.

Whether you’re preparing for your baby’s arrival and considering which car seat to get (or are looking for an upgrade for your current crumb-covered one), all the seats in this roundup are impressive. They are all-in-one, meaning that they’ll be the one (and ideally, only) car seat you’ll ever need for your kid, from birth to almost puberty.

The Grows4Me 4-in-1 Car Seat ($100 off) can be used from when you bring your baby home until your child hits the weight limit of 110 pounds (approx 10 years old). Using the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system to install, getting it into your car safely and accurately shouldn't be too difficult (lol). The seat has a 6-position recline to keep your kid comfortable and their head from flopping forward when she’s snoozing during the ride home. The seat has 5-stars on Amazon.

The Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat ($80 off) is designed for children from 4-65 pounds. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends infants and toddlers ride rear-facing at least until they are the age of 2, and this seat can accommodate young children in that position until they are 50 pounds. Like the Grows4Me, the 6-position recline means that your baby will have a more cushy ride, and the extension panel gives your child an extra five inches of leg room which will keep them even more comfy. This seat is an Amazon's Choice product and has an average of 4.5 stars and over 4,000 reviews.

And finally, you can shave $100 off the 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat. This seat is designed to be used from the time your infant is 4 pounds until they hit 120 pounds (approximately 10 years). Like the other models, this seat also has a 10-position headrest, but this one can conveniently be adjusted with just one hand. The easy-to-remove cover is machine washable, which is a plus because car seats can get nasty. This one also has 4.5 stars on Amazon.

The car seat is one of those baby gear items that can cause a lot of stress, especially for new parents. Which one should you get? How much should you pay? How do you install this damn thing? The beauty of convertible seats is that they won't require you to buy a new model every couple of years (you don't want to go through the same stressful process again and again, plus they can really add up), and these top-rated options (thank you, parents on Amazon) will last you well into the elementary school years.