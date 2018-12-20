Gwyneth Paltrow can make almost everything look easy, and since it's the holiday season, I promise I'm saying this with barely a hint of resentment or malice. There's something about her effortlessness that makes me think I could pull off clean eating, kindness, and maturity in ways that I know, deep down, are just beyond me. And let's not forget how incredibly evolved she is as a co-parent. For instance, in a recent Instagram post, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her Christmas decorations on display and fans couldn't help but notice how the Goop founder sweetly included the father of her children and ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Shakespeare In Love actress separated from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014, according to Marie Claire, but it's clear that they've made a very concentrated effort to continue to co-parent their two children in a way that made sense for them as a family. Since the end of their 10-year marriage, according to People, Paltrow and Martin have been actively raising their two children, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 1-year-old son Moses, both separately and together.

But what happens when you add new relationships into the mix? Well, according to Paltrow's fireplace mantle, you hang up another stocking for both your husband and the father of your kids.

The Avengers: Infinity Wars actress shared a picture of her fireplace with stockings all hung in a row, complete with her family's names printed on them. One for her, one for her new husband, Emmy-award winning producer Brad Falchuk, her daughter Apple, son Moses, and a stocking for her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Fans of Paltrow are probably not remotely surprised with Martin's inclusion on the fireplace mantle. After all, the two just spent Thanksgiving together with their significant others (including Martin's girlfriend, 50 Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson) and their children, according to E! News.

Fans obviously really appreciated the gesture. "Such a positive situation..your children/ grandchildren will be blessed in ways you can not imagine with your support to Chris as part of you," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "This is so refreshing to see the names on those stockings."

A source close to Paltrow told E! News that the whole family makes a real effort to be as close as possible.

"Gwyneth and Chris have the modern family thing down pat and continue to vacation and spend family time together. Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents," the source told the news outlet. "She is very happy… she and Chris have been able to make this work so well for their kids. Brad and Chris also have a nice relationship..."

All of this kindness and inclusion must make both of Paltrow's two children feel so loved and relaxed, especially as they're celebrating the holiday season. As someone who is divorced and whose co-parenting experience might not be as evolved as Paltrow's, I know how much effort this would take. And how much easier it makes life for the kids.

Well done to all involved. Well done.

