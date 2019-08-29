There is absolutely nothing I love more about the winter holidays than indulging in the sweet treats that remind me of the nostalgia of the season. Peppermint is at the very top of that holiday flavor list. It's the flavor of the beautiful red and white-striped candy canes that Santa hands out to little kids at the mall when they come to take traditional Christmas photos, and the taste of peppermint just fills me with joy. For those like me who need a joyous peppermint fix on the regular, Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark is back to make all of your holiday-flavored dreams come true.

Starting Oct. 1, Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark is expected to hit shelves nationwide so that you can enjoy the wintery flavor almost an entire month ahead of Halloween. Although the flavor will be in stores a full 86 days before Christmas, there is absolutely no shame in stocking up on pints and ice cream bar packages to keep hidden in your freezer for post-holiday moments when you need a little pick-me-up as you're un-decking your meticulously decorated halls.

The Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream pint features a creamy white chocolate flavored ice cream blended with chocolate peppermint bark and peppermint candy pieces. The combination of chocolate and peppermint just screams Christmas, and is like an explosion of jolliness all packaged within an unassuming Haagen-Dazs ice cream pint.

Another fun way to get your holiday flavor fix is by picking up a three-pack of Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars — because who really has time to use a spoon anyway? The same dreamy white chocolate ice cream is dipped in thick, dark chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint pieces. I mean, when you're rushing around buying and wrapping holiday gifts for your entire family, having a few Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars on hand to make the whole process a lot more enjoyable is an absolute must. And again, no spoon needed. Need I say more?

Another thing you don't need a spoon for? A Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Hot Chocolate Float. Instructions on the Haagen-Dazs website include adding a scoop of the delectable holiday-flavored ice cream to homemade hot cocoa for an easy winter treat. Sipping on this flavorful drink will almost guarantee that you'll have visions of sugarplums dancing in your head afterward.

In addition to being downright delicious, the Haagen-Dazs website states that both of these minty ice cream confections are gluten free, so even those with certain dietary restrictions can still enjoy a creamy treat in this signature holiday flavor.

Although the flavor is decidedly winter holiday-themed, I would nosh on this ice cream year around if it was available. It is seriously that good. One reviewer on the Haagen-Dazs website commented raving about the peppermint bark flavor in all caps, writing, "THIS FLAVOR IS PURE LOVE." Peppermint plus white chocolate is pure love, indeed. Just like the holiday season itself. I can totally see my kids sneaking a scoop of two out of the pint to enjoy with Christmas cookies, and possibly even trying to talk me into leaving some out for Santa. (Which I will gladly do.)