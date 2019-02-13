Sometimes I think it's way more fun being single on Valentine's Day and I'll tell you why. There's not this terrible burden of romance looming over you like an albatross you can't shake. You can just hang out and marathon-watch movies all day and eat Chinese food with chocolate for dessert. Actually this is true if you've been with your person for a long time too — I guess it's just a problem in the beginning during all the hot and the heavy. For all the rest of us, though, here's Hallmark Channel Valentine's Day movie lineup to plan your day on Feb. 14. You'll have to figure out the food on your own.

Hallmark obviously knows how to do Valentine's Day, what with the greeting cards and the romance and the movies that always secretly what you want to watch even if you say you want to watch an arthouse film. Indeed, they know what they're doing.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the romantic comedy genre seems to be on an upswing in the past year thanks to the popularity of movies like Crazy Rich Asians. Perfect breeding ground for Hallmark, and this year's lineup is a truly satisfying blend of every rom-com trope we know and love. A sprinkle of old, a dash of new... I've just never been happier.

Valentine Ever After

We kick things off at 2 p.m. with Valentine Ever After, which sees a big city girl heading to a dude ranch in Wyoming for a girl's weekend where she meets a cowboy and OMG, this is going to be amazing.

Very, Very Valentine

L S S on YouTube

Here's one that initially came out last year. Very, Very Valentine tells the story of a shy florist who meets a handsome stranger at a Valentine Masquerade Ball... but she also has a best friend named Henry. Love triangle? Don't tell me anything. This one starts at 4 p.m..

My Secret Valentine

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

At 6 p.m. we get another hit from last year, but this one stars Lacey Chabert whose family has a winery (yes, always to this) and starts getting wise chalkboard notes from her mysterious tenant in My Secret Valentine. Hold the phone; did Hallmark schedule a movie about a vineyard right around the time I would start drinking wine? Genius.

The Story Of Us

Hallmark Lifetime Movies on YouTube

Jamie owns a cute bookstore, her ex-boyfriend Sawyer is an architect coming to town to develop. They fight. Then I think things might turn out okay. Tune in at 8 p.m. to watch and find out what happens in The Story Of Us.

Valentine In The Vineyard

decarlo Burris on YouTube

You've seen these two dueling-yet-loving winemakers before if you're a big Hallmark Head (I'm trying to make this phrase catch on, help me out). Rachel Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny starred in Summer In The Vineyard and Autumn In The Vineyard. Now they're back to perhaps finish off the series in Valentine In The Vineyard. Starts at 10 p.m. Which means we will have spent eight full hours watching Hallmark movies. If that's not a perfect Valentines Day, I don't know what is.